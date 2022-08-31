ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Station, AL

Smiths Station man charged with sexually abusing two girls

By Elizabeth White
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdaN5_0hcbuV4800

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man is facing charges he sexually abused juvenile sisters who are both under the age of 18. He is not related to the children.

On March 12th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile female being sexually abused along Lee Rd. 249 in Smiths Station.

A known acquaintance, 60-year-old Alonzo Banks Martin, from Smiths Station was named as a suspect. During the investigation, evidence obtained suggested Martin had sexually abused the female along with her sister who is also under the age of 18. Warrants were obtained but Martin was not located at the time.

On August 30th, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to make contact with Martin at his Smiths Station home.  He was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree. One count of Giving a false name to Law Enforcement. One count of Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. One warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name. One warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $54,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
City
Smiths Station, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Smiths Station, AL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police searching for aggravated assault suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.  On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.  After arriving at the […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Two men killed in Torch Hill Road shooting, third injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed in South Columbus late Wednesday night. Police tell WRBL the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022, near the 2001 block of Torch Hill Road. According to police, three people were involved in the shooting. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Crime Stoppers#Drug Paraphernalia#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrests two during search warrant and seizes $14,904 worth of narcotics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Army Criminal Investigation with Fort Benning, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several narcotics search warrants in Muscogee County. Authorities […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

StepStone collecting backpacks for foster kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An organization called StepStone Family and Youth Services is holding a back-to-school backpack drive across Georgia for foster students in need, according to a StepStone press release. StepStone will accept donations of new or gently used backpacks from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign.  Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
WRBL News 3

Macon Road repaving taking place at night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – When driving down Macon Road in Columbus recently residents undoubtedly noticed some roadblocks. The Department of Transportation is currently working to repave nearly 5 miles. Cones line Macon Road but no progress can be seen when the sun’s up as crews are busy working at night.The goal is to complete the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy