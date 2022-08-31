Smiths Station man charged with sexually abusing two girls

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man is facing charges he sexually abused juvenile sisters who are both under the age of 18. He is not related to the children.

On March 12th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a juvenile female being sexually abused along Lee Rd. 249 in Smiths Station.

A known acquaintance, 60-year-old Alonzo Banks Martin, from Smiths Station was named as a suspect. During the investigation, evidence obtained suggested Martin had sexually abused the female along with her sister who is also under the age of 18. Warrants were obtained but Martin was not located at the time.

On August 30th, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to make contact with Martin at his Smiths Station home. He was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree. One count of Giving a false name to Law Enforcement. One count of Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. One warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name. One warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $54,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

