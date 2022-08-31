ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now

PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Gamespot

Splatoon 3 - Everything To Know

With the Nintendo Switch well established and extremely successful, Splatoon 3 looks to bring back the inky magic. Here's everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far including the release date, multiplayer details, and what to expect from the single player campaign mode. Splatoon 3 launches for Nintendo Switch on the 9th September 2022.
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause

Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
Gamespot

Gunner, HEAT, PC!

Gamespot

Ninja Hagakure

Gamespot

DREAM LOGIC

Gamespot

What The Fortress!?

