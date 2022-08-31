Read full article on original website
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
Splatoon 3 - Everything To Know
With the Nintendo Switch well established and extremely successful, Splatoon 3 looks to bring back the inky magic. Here's everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far including the release date, multiplayer details, and what to expect from the single player campaign mode. Splatoon 3 launches for Nintendo Switch on the 9th September 2022.
Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3
Destiny 2 Players Are Donning Gold Armor For A Heartwarming Cause
Destiny 2 players have begun donning gold armor and gear in the game as part of an effort to raise awareness for childhood cancer. After a social media post detailed how a father lost his child to a form of pediatric cancer known as Ewings Sarcoma, the message began to slowly gather steam and eventually gained attention across a number of platforms.
Gunner, HEAT, PC!
Ninja Hagakure
DREAM LOGIC
What The Fortress!?
The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection
