30th Annual Coal Miners Reunion takes places in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, VA (WVNS)–One town in Tazewell County spent its Labor Day celebrating the Coal miners that lived and continue to live in the area. This is the 30th year of the Coal Miner’s Reunion in Pocahontas, Tazewell County. It started Monday morning, September 5, 2022, with a scavenger...
Student Achiever: Salem’s Reese Redford
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem volleyball is off to its best start in years. Led by a group of six seniors, the Spartans hope to make a statement in the River Ridge District this season. But one of those seniors wants to make sure her teammates are having their...
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
Police investigate NW Roanoke shooting, man injured over weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city’s northwest side. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m. Police say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside a home. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
