Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines crack the top 25 following their impressive performances in Week 1.
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame
It wasn't always pretty, but Ohio State opened the season with a 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Down 10-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes mustered enough offense while holding the Fighting Irish to just 253 total yards at Ohio Stadium. The morning after Ohio State's monumental win, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit reflected...
Joe Burrow joins LeBron James, Bronny in supporting Ohio football in heavyweight showdown vs. Notre Dame
Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game
Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
Live Updates: Ohio State 21 Notre Dame 10; 4th Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-0) will take on Ohio State (0-0) in Columbus inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup of two Top 5 teams will surely have everyone on the edge of their seats all night long. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
NFL・
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to Ohio State?
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss their key takeaways from Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Ohio. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Five Ohio State players who proved themselves vs. Notre Dame
Ohio State made a statement on Saturday in the 21-10 win against Notre Dame. While it wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, the second-ranked Buckeyes found a way to beat the No. 5 Fighting Irish in the opening week of the 2022 season. As head coach Ryan Day said after the game, the Scarlet and Gray will take a top-five win any week of the season.
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
Yardbarker
ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract
While the Big Ten's new television deal with FOX, CBS and NBC means that Ohio State games won't be shown on the network for the first time since 1982, College GameDay host Rece Davis said ESPN will continue to broadcast its pregame show from Columbus ahead of premier games in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame
Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) dances with his teammates prior to No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Columbus was a surreal place to be Saturday.
Look: Ohio State fans roast Notre Dame for conference drama
Ohio State fans rip Notre Dame over their independent status on ESPN’s College GameDay. Death, taxes and Notre Dame remaining forever independent…. In a day and age where teams are switching leagues faster than we can keep up with, the Fighting Irish will refuse to join a conference in football under any circumstances. Ahead of their Week 1 road date at THE Ohio State, Buckeyes fans had a little fun at their expense during ESPN’s College GameDay. This sign was a better representation of the sport than Jack Harlow could ever muster.
FOX Sports
Brent Venables wins Oklahoma debut & No. 8 Michigan stomps Colorado St. | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses Brent Venables winning in his Oklahoma Sooners' debut behind the performances of Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray and Marcus Major. Young also talks about the Michigan Wolverines' 51-7 romping in their season debut.
FOX Sports
Ranking NFL's 10 most accurate quarterbacks, and where they excel
Editor's Note: NFL analyst Warren Sharp has joined FOX Sports for the 2022 NFL season. Throughout the year, he'll analyze the top games of the week and look ahead to the numbers that can give you a betting edge. As we prepare for the start of the season, we're turning...
NFL・
FOX Sports
A rough Week 1 for the Pac-12 leaves the conference in disarray | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt talks about the Pac-12 once again dissapointing on the biggest stage in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. No. 11 Oregon gets demolished against a true national title contender, UCLA posts record low attendance numbers, and No. 7 Utah is upset in Gainesville. With USC and UCLA set to leave the conference in a years time, where does the Pac-12 go from here?
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt's breakdown of the 12-Team College Football Playoff | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the newly announced 12-team College Football Playoff format that could be implemented as soon as 2024. What will this mean for the powerhouse teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State? Will this impact recruiting? How can other teams make their mark on the CFP now that they'll get a chance to compete on the biggest stage? Joel Klatt answers all of your initial questions.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes host Arkansas State in Week 2
Ohio State football schedule: Week 2 – Ohio State vs Arkansas State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Sept. 10
FOX Sports
Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties
To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
Comments / 1