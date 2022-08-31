Read full article on original website
kbhbradio.com
BHSU, SD Mines win season opening football games
DICKINSON, N.D. – Black Hills State football won its season opener Thursday night, taking down Dickinson State 17-2. The Yellow Jackets (1-0) combined for 360 total yards of offense while dominating in time of possession, having the ball for 41:11. Nolan Susel and Mitch McKibbin each scored a receiving...
custercountychronicle.com
Woodward has big bull riding dreams
Jestyn Woodward is an 18-year-old bull rider from Custer who is competing on a large scale. Woodward recently (Aug. 6) placed first, earning $2,428 and 87 points, at an Ashley, N.D., rodeo riding Mosbrucker’s bull House Cat. Woodward qualifies for a PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) card as he...
kbhbradio.com
Man killed in ATV accident identified
DEADWOOD, S.D. – A Garner, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died last Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.
newscenter1.tv
34th Annual Black Hills Powwow dates announced
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Monument announced Friday that the 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow will be held in the Summit Arena Oct. 7-9. The powwow, also known as He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate, is a storied preeminent Black Hills event that has been held at The Monument for the last 34 years.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
Fire chases 2 people from Box Elder home
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home. Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.
kbhbradio.com
Pamela Mae Pletan
Pam was born July 22, 1947, to Herb and Ida Ortman of Canistota, SD. She grew up in Canistota and graduated from College at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. In 1969 Pam was united in marriage to Gary Pletan. Pam and Gary lived in Clear Lake, SD, where they raised their children, Lane and Kara.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
KEVN
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
kbhbradio.com
Justina June “Gussie” Lewis
Justina June “Gussie” Lewis, 88, died at her home in Sturgis on Monday, August 29, 2022. Gussie was born July 7, 1934, in Sioux Falls, SD, the middle child of James and Marguerite (Castle) Adams. She grew up in loving family surrounded by siblings and cousins. Gussie met...
blooloop.com
OpenAire helps break waterpark records at WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort
OpenAire, a leading designer and manufacturer of retractable roofs and skylights, is continuing its long-term partnership with Liv Hospitality Group with the expansion and development of WaTiki Indoor Waterpark Resort in Rapid City, South Dakota, US. Known as the gateway to Mt. Rushmore, Rapid City is situated to the east...
Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
sdpb.org
Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park
Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
Black Hills Pioneer
Driver of truck that hit Sturgis home may have fallen asleep
STURGIS — The driver of a semitruck that struck a house in Sturgis Aug. 10, told law enforcement she may have fallen asleep at the wheel. In the accident report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trooper James Linn said initially the driver of the vehicle told him she swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway.
KEVN
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
drgnews.com
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
