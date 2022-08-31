Read full article on original website
Related
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
Pfizer seeks major increase in Kalamazoo area groundwater use
PORTAGE, MI — Pfizer, the largest industrial groundwater user in Michigan, is asking state regulators to approve a big increase in the amount of water it sources from wells at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility near Kalamazoo. A public comment period is open until Sept. 12 on Pfizer’s request to...
Over 111,000 still without power days after Michigan storm
An estimated 111,689 people are still without power on Thursday, Sept. 1, following a violent storm that blew through Michigan Monday. The outage numbers include estimates from Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, the two major utilities serving Michigan. The Consumers Energy outage map shows the locations where people remain without...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Driver rams Michigan State Police cruiser
CLINTON COUNTY, MI – A driver rammed a Michigan State Police cruiser Saturday. A trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle that was going 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County, but the driver fled Sept. 3, MSP said. The driver was later found in Shiawassee County and a...
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Powerball results for 09/05/22; jackpot worth $158 million
LANSING, MI – One player brought home $1 million, but there was no winner of the $158 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Sept. 5. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 will be worth $170 million with a cash option of $93.8 million. The...
Fishing groups denied ‘intervenor’ seat at tribal treaty rights negotiation table
KALAMAZOO, MI – A federal district judge in Michigan denied a request from members of hunting and fishing advocacy groups to intervene in treaty rights negotiations underway among state, federal, and tribal authorities. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, ruled the Coalition to Protect...
These 16 Michigan housing markets are overvalued by 15% or more
Homebuyers have landed in the crosshairs of rising mortgage rates and heightened prices. A recent Moody Analytics report found nearly two-thirds of the nation’s largest regional housing markets are overvalued by more than 20%. Moody Analytics is an economic research firm that evaluates risk, performance and financial modeling.
‘Housing correction’ is coming. What homeowners, buyers and sellers should know.
Coming out of the pandemic shutdown lit the match for housing demand and it’s been burning hot for nearly two years straight — but a housing correction is finally on the horizon. Two-thirds of the nation’s largest housing markets are overvalued, according to a report by Moody Analytics,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s Labor Day weekend weather mostly summery with hints of fall
A cold front will move south across Michigan Friday night and Saturday. This will take Michigan from a south wind to a northeast wind, and change our temperatures. If you want to get out into the most summery day, you’ll have to start your weekend Friday. The cold front moves south across the U.P. Friday night and across Lower Michigan Saturday.
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
GOP committee chair nixes additional surplus spending this year despite $7B in state revenues
One of two Republicans responsible for the state’s purse strings is saying no to any supplemental spending for the rest of this term, believing Michigan is heading toward a possible economic recession. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, made the announcement early Thursday, Sept. 1. He said...
Cryptocurrency is a bipartisan issue for Michigan lawmakers
Lawmakers in the Michigan Senate are exploring a new avenue in the cryptocurrency field, and both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader have signed on in support. Senate Bill 888 would create the state’s first Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission. It would be responsible for investigating the dozens...
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
Here’s who’s in the running for elected governing boards of 3 large Michigan universities
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan voters will have their pick of 23 candidates in the running for elected leadership roles on the governing bodies of the state’s three largest public universities in November. Two seats each on the leadership boards of the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and...
New Michigan law bans fake urine to pass drug tests
Legal marijuana consumption in Michigan continues to increase as products designed to help pass drug tests disappears from shelves. Signed into law in July by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the passage of Senate Bill 134 means it is now a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine for someone to “distribute, deliver, sell, or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, or sell a drug masking product.”
Promote the Vote asks Michigan Supreme Court to approve ballot proposal
Promote the Vote 2022, a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Michigan voting rights and access, is asking the state Supreme Court to overrule the state panel that voted to keep it off the November ballot. Lawyers for PTV, which would be known as Proposal 2 if approved, argued in a...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0