Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
More private hangers coming to Clyde Ice Field
SPEARFISH — With the completion of a taxi lane extension on its eastern end, Clyde Ice Field at the Black Hills Airport is seeing an uptick in private hangers coming in. “They’re all privately owned but they’re on leased ground that they lease from the city,” Jilek said.”(That’s) typically a pretty big commitment from an owner’s standpoint.
kbhbradio.com
BHSU, SD Mines win season opening football games
DICKINSON, N.D. – Black Hills State football won its season opener Thursday night, taking down Dickinson State 17-2. The Yellow Jackets (1-0) combined for 360 total yards of offense while dominating in time of possession, having the ball for 41:11. Nolan Susel and Mitch McKibbin each scored a receiving...
kbhbradio.com
Pamela Mae Pletan
Pam was born July 22, 1947, to Herb and Ida Ortman of Canistota, SD. She grew up in Canistota and graduated from College at Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. In 1969 Pam was united in marriage to Gary Pletan. Pam and Gary lived in Clear Lake, SD, where they raised their children, Lane and Kara.
kbhbradio.com
Justina June “Gussie” Lewis
Justina June “Gussie” Lewis, 88, died at her home in Sturgis on Monday, August 29, 2022. Gussie was born July 7, 1934, in Sioux Falls, SD, the middle child of James and Marguerite (Castle) Adams. She grew up in loving family surrounded by siblings and cousins. Gussie met...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
KELOLAND TV
Breaking records at the Monument
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost one year since the new Summit Arena finished construction and rebranding the civic center. Since then, the Monument has seen hundreds of thousands of people come through the doors. Whether it’s the Black Hills Stock Show or a popular country...
sdpb.org
Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park
Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
newscenter1.tv
34th Annual Black Hills Powwow dates announced
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Monument announced Friday that the 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow will be held in the Summit Arena Oct. 7-9. The powwow, also known as He Sapa Wacipi Na Oskate, is a storied preeminent Black Hills event that has been held at The Monument for the last 34 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
The Bizarre Things Left at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis [PHOTOS]
The numbers are in from the 2002 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. According to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, tax collections at the rally checked in at $1,544,471, which is down 14 percent from the 2021 rally. That's still a strong number, but as it turns out every year, rallygoers left...
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
kbhbradio.com
Man killed in ATV accident identified
DEADWOOD, S.D. – A Garner, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died last Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
Check out the results of Meade County’s special election
STURGIS, S.D. — Meade County residents voted “no” for increasing the number of medical cannabis licenses and “yes” for expanding the Rural Meade Ambulance District. Meade County held a special election to vote on the proposed revisions to ordinance 53, which would affect the number of medical cannabis licenses in the county.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Secure status at Stevens High School lifted
UPDATE (11:10 a.m.): Secure status has been lifted for Stevens High School, West Middle School, South Canyon Elementary, Canyon Lake Elementary and Pinedale Elementary. Police learned that the gun was a toy pistol and had been ditched by the individual a short time after leaving the area. Law enforcement confirmed the gun was a toy pistol.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
drgnews.com
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Driver of truck that hit Sturgis home may have fallen asleep
STURGIS — The driver of a semitruck that struck a house in Sturgis Aug. 10, told law enforcement she may have fallen asleep at the wheel. In the accident report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Trooper James Linn said initially the driver of the vehicle told him she swerved to miss a dead animal in the roadway.
custercountychronicle.com
Assisting with the escape
For a few months last year, Marty and Jen Mechaley had a house full of guests who had never seen a movie, didn’t know who Elvis Presley was, didn’t know what a deck of cards was and didn’t know how a car radio worked. “They thought someone...
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KEVN
Rapid City trash collection adjusted for Labor Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City trash collection will be adjusted next week due to the federal holiday. City transit services, landfill and library operations will also be affected. Trash collection Sept. 5 is scheduled for Sept. 6, with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day...
Comments / 0