Elkton, KY

clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Lost River Cave continues to fight suds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin. This is the 17th time this has happened in just over a month. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WGN Radio

Officials say they have found missing helicopter

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Person
Andy Beshear
whvoradio.com

Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning

Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Superload move on I-24 rescheduled for Sunday, will slow traffic

PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be slowed to about 40 miles per hour between the 45 and 65 mile marker for about 40 minutes starting around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A specialized hauler plans to move the third of five 480-ton superloads along I-24 through parts...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges

Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
CROFTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Superload Delayed Until Sunday

Due to a number of factors, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the superload trip down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65-mile marker planned for Saturday had to be canceled. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler now plans to make a run starting around 7:00...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

National Cinema Day a huge success in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Saturday’s $3 movie day was a big hit at movie theaters across the country and here in Bowling Green. The Regal theatres here in town reduced their ticket prices down to $3 in celebration of National Cinema Day. Movie theaters made over $24 million...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green welcomes Labor Day weekend fireworks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the “no burn ban” during this year’s fourth of July, the Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off this Labor Day weekend. Today through September 5th between the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Russellville Man Charged After Elkton Pursuit

A Russellville man was charged after a high speed pursuit in Todd County Sunday afternoon. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says he observed two Ford Mustangs heading East on East Jefferson Davis Highway at a high rate of speed and was able to clock one of them with a moving radar at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Road & Track

This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles

For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
PORTLAND, TN

