BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin. This is the 17th time this has happened in just over a month. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO