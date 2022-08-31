Read full article on original website
Montgomery County visitor spending tops $340 million in 2021, up 35%
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County took the ninth spot in Tennessee for tourism spending in 2021. Clarksville-Montgomery County visitor spending topped $340 million in 2021, according to economic data released by the Tourism Economics and U.S. Travel Association. Local spending reflects a 35% increase over 2020 and...
Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
Missing helicopter could be down in region. Officials ask residents to check property.
Emergency management officials are asking residents of the region to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said contact has been lost with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The...
Princeton Man and Elkton Man Sentenced To Probation For Defrauding Grain Elevator
A Princeton man and an Elkton man who pled guilty earlier this year to stealing over $350,000 from a Lyon County grain elevator company were sentenced to probation in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah late last month. 72-year-old Bobby Joe Merrick, of Princeton, and 61-year-old Gerald Kent Kingston, of Elkton,...
Lost River Cave continues to fight suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave is continuing to fight its suds problem, having had suds again appear in the river randomly, with no known origin. This is the 17th time this has happened in just over a month. The cave was forced to cancel tour boat rides this weekend, saying the smell from the suds made it “impossible” for tours to continue.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
Fourth Superload To Move Along I-24 Monday Morning
Commuters may want to allow some extra time to reach their destination Monday morning as the fourth of six superloads will be traveling eastbound on Interstate 24 through Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7:00...
Superload move on I-24 rescheduled for Sunday, will slow traffic
PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be slowed to about 40 miles per hour between the 45 and 65 mile marker for about 40 minutes starting around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A specialized hauler plans to move the third of five 480-ton superloads along I-24 through parts...
Cadiz Man Injured In Labor Day Crash On US 68
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a Cadiz man to the hospital Monday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says an SUV driven by 83-year-old Goble Jessup was turning onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car driven by William Biby, of Cadiz. Jessup was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for possible severe internal injuries.
Cadiz Man, Crofton Man Plead Guilty to Federal Meth Distribution Charges
Three people arrested last year as part of a meth trafficking investigation by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have entered guilty pleas in U.S. Federal Court in Paducah. 29-year-old Zachary White of Cadiz, 38-year-old William Cook of Crofton, and 38-year-old...
Lost River Cave shuts down operations again due to ongoing “suds” issue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has had to shut down their operations again following their ongoing “suds” problem. The Cave’s staff and management were left with no other options than to close down during one of their busiest weekends of the summer season- Labor Day.
Kroger stores offer 10% discount on Wednesdays to deserving customers – see if you qualify
WEDNESDAYS are now discount day for certain customers at Kroger. The supermarket chain began giving military members a ten percent discount at their. The discount is available every Wednesday from August 31. The offer is available in three Clarksville stores and one Hopkinsville store. To claim the discount, military members...
Superload Delayed Until Sunday
Due to a number of factors, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the superload trip down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65-mile marker planned for Saturday had to be canceled. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler now plans to make a run starting around 7:00...
Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit
Details have been released about a traffic stop on US 68 in Hopkinsville that led to a high-speed pursuit Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for speeding on US 68 and the driver Zavian Jackson of Clarksville fled at speeds of 100 mph onto Pennyrile Parkway.
National Cinema Day a huge success in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Saturday’s $3 movie day was a big hit at movie theaters across the country and here in Bowling Green. The Regal theatres here in town reduced their ticket prices down to $3 in celebration of National Cinema Day. Movie theaters made over $24 million...
Bowling Green welcomes Labor Day weekend fireworks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the “no burn ban” during this year’s fourth of July, the Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off this Labor Day weekend. Today through September 5th between the...
Russellville Man Charged After Elkton Pursuit
A Russellville man was charged after a high speed pursuit in Todd County Sunday afternoon. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith says he observed two Ford Mustangs heading East on East Jefferson Davis Highway at a high rate of speed and was able to clock one of them with a moving radar at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.
This Car Museum Liquidation Auction Is Packed With Absurd Vehicles
For more than 30 years, the Days Gone By Museum in Portland, Tennessee, has been a destination for early automobile, airplane, and locomotive enthusiasts to visit some well-kept historic metal. But soon, the museum will be selling off its entire collection ahead of a new chapter in life for the owner. The museum has set up an online auction with some genuinely interesting vehicles from the early age of the automobile coming up for grabs.
