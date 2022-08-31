ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25

1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
NFL
FOX Sports

FSU blocks LSU extra point, spoils Brian Kelly's Tigers debut

Shyheim Brown blocked LSU's extra point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as the Tigers' coach. Despite a slew of mistakes including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU came within the extra point of tying it in the wild finish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Quinn Ewers' towed car fueling laughs ahead of Texas-Alabama

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a very serious week here, with No. 1 Alabama coming to town to play Texas on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). But that doesn't mean the Longhorns can't have some fun at the expense of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts

Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

A rough Week 1 for the Pac-12 leaves the conference in disarray | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt talks about the Pac-12 once again dissapointing on the biggest stage in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. No. 11 Oregon gets demolished against a true national title contender, UCLA posts record low attendance numbers, and No. 7 Utah is upset in Gainesville. With USC and UCLA set to leave the conference in a years time, where does the Pac-12 go from here?
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Texas QB Quinn Ewers gets car towed during season opener

You know what's worse that getting your car towed? Getting your car towed during your quarterback debut with the Texas Longhorns. That's exactly what happened to Quinn Ewers on Saturday night. Ewers took to social media to share that his car was towed during the Longhorns' season opener, a dominant...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL

It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
NFL
FOX Sports

Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties

To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt's breakdown of the 12-Team College Football Playoff | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the newly announced 12-team College Football Playoff format that could be implemented as soon as 2024. What will this mean for the powerhouse teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State? Will this impact recruiting? How can other teams make their mark on the CFP now that they'll get a chance to compete on the biggest stage? Joel Klatt answers all of your initial questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon

Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent on defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Mukhtar's 21 goals takes MLS lead, Nashville tops Austin 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar had two goals to take over the Major League Soccer lead in a matchup of top scorers and lead Nashville to a lightning-delayed 3-0 victory Saturday night that prevented Austoin from clinching a playoff berth. Mukhtar increased his season league goals total to...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Cease comes within 1 out of no-hitter, ChiSox rout Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cardinals plan to use Isaiah Simmons like Derwin James, Jalen Ramsey

With frontline players like Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks no longer on the roster, it's time for Arizona Cardinals do-everything playmaker Isaiah Simmons to take on more of a leadership role this season. To help in that effort, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph anointed Simmons the defensive play-caller, starting with a...
NFL

