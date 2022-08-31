Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
FOX Sports
FSU blocks LSU extra point, spoils Brian Kelly's Tigers debut
Shyheim Brown blocked LSU's extra point attempt with no time left to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as the Tigers' coach. Despite a slew of mistakes including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU came within the extra point of tying it in the wild finish.
FOX Sports
Quinn Ewers' towed car fueling laughs ahead of Texas-Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — It's a very serious week here, with No. 1 Alabama coming to town to play Texas on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). But that doesn't mean the Longhorns can't have some fun at the expense of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma & USC impress, Iowa, Utah, and Oklahoma St. disappoint in Week 1 | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young shares which teams impressed him the most Week 1 and which teams were the most disappointing. RJ felt like the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and BYU Cougars had great performances in their season openers, but teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes, and Oklahoma State Cowboys disappointed in theirs.
FOX Sports
USC opens Lincoln Riley era with 66-14 win over Rice | THE HERD
The Lincoln Riley era is off to a great start in USC. The Trojans defeated Rice 66-14 in Riley's debut. Despite the team playing a non-Power 5 opponent, Colin Cowherd is excited and explains why USC is in good hands.
FOX Sports
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines crack the top 25 following their impressive performances in Week 1.
FOX Sports
Brian Kelly's LSU debut spoiled by special teams error vs. Florida State | UNDISPUTED
Last night’s LSU-Florida State game came down to the wire. It included a muffed punt, a fumble and a 99-yard drive all in the last two minutes and 15 seconds that ended with LSU’s potential game-tying extra point being blocked by the Seminoles to win 24-23. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their takeaways from Brian Kelly's LSU debut.
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
FOX Sports
Brent Venables wins Oklahoma debut & No. 8 Michigan stomps Colorado St. | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses Brent Venables winning in his Oklahoma Sooners' debut behind the performances of Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray and Marcus Major. Young also talks about the Michigan Wolverines' 51-7 romping in their season debut.
FOX Sports
A rough Week 1 for the Pac-12 leaves the conference in disarray | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt talks about the Pac-12 once again dissapointing on the biggest stage in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. No. 11 Oregon gets demolished against a true national title contender, UCLA posts record low attendance numbers, and No. 7 Utah is upset in Gainesville. With USC and UCLA set to leave the conference in a years time, where does the Pac-12 go from here?
FOX Sports
Texas QB Quinn Ewers gets car towed during season opener
You know what's worse that getting your car towed? Getting your car towed during your quarterback debut with the Texas Longhorns. That's exactly what happened to Quinn Ewers on Saturday night. Ewers took to social media to share that his car was towed during the Longhorns' season opener, a dominant...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
FOX Sports
Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL
It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
FOX Sports
Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties
To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt's breakdown of the 12-Team College Football Playoff | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the newly announced 12-team College Football Playoff format that could be implemented as soon as 2024. What will this mean for the powerhouse teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State? Will this impact recruiting? How can other teams make their mark on the CFP now that they'll get a chance to compete on the biggest stage? Joel Klatt answers all of your initial questions.
FOX Sports
Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon
Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent on defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
FOX Sports
Davis Brin takes Tulsa down the field in under a minute to get the 20-17 lead back for the Golden Hurricanes
Davis Brin takes Tulsa down the field in under a minute to get the lead back for the Golden Hurricanes, 20-17. He finds Malachi Jones for the touchdown.
FOX Sports
Mukhtar's 21 goals takes MLS lead, Nashville tops Austin 3-0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar had two goals to take over the Major League Soccer lead in a matchup of top scorers and lead Nashville to a lightning-delayed 3-0 victory Saturday night that prevented Austoin from clinching a playoff berth. Mukhtar increased his season league goals total to...
FOX Sports
Cease comes within 1 out of no-hitter, ChiSox rout Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night. Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.
FOX Sports
Cardinals plan to use Isaiah Simmons like Derwin James, Jalen Ramsey
With frontline players like Chandler Jones and Jordan Hicks no longer on the roster, it's time for Arizona Cardinals do-everything playmaker Isaiah Simmons to take on more of a leadership role this season. To help in that effort, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph anointed Simmons the defensive play-caller, starting with a...
