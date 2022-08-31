ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama

Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Madonna
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Rainn Wilson
Person
Eric Appel
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Al Yankovic
tvinsider.com

‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Recap: Survival of the Fittest

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, Episode 6, “Amy/Dr. Everett.”]. If you ever wanted to watch a nature documentary about zombies, then “Amy/Dr. Everett” is the episode for you. Well, maybe that’s not entirely true. The gist of...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Previews Hulu’s New Steamy Legal Drama

“I can’t help you if I’m dead!” So argues Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant, ethically flexible L.A. defense attorney who’s tied up and threatened by an unknown assailant in the opening scene of the steamy legal drama, Reasonable Doubt, exec produced by Kerry Washington. An...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Rails#Celebrity#Music Video#Film Star#Rocketman#Roku
tvinsider.com

How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Without HBO or HBO Max

House of the Dragon was HBO’s biggest series premiere with an estimated 9.986 million viewers but if you’re not a HBO or HBO Max subscriber you may feel left out when all of your friends are posting Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) memes and you have no idea what they’re talking about. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Viserys Goes to Hunt, Daemon Goes to War

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3, “Second of His Name.”]. If hunts leave you suspicious after that fateful excursion for Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), never fear — the hunt in “Second of His Name” leaves all main characters unharmed. It does, however, expose the realm’s fraying faith in Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his choice of heir, and sends Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) away from her father to process her feelings. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 Features a Fun Eli Gold-Diane Lockhart Exchange

In its sixth and final season, The Good Fight still does what it does best: take on the ever-shifting battle over social issues with outrage and humor. The brilliant topical legal satire’s final episodes look out at the world through the eyes of exhausted Chicago lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) — with a fear that civil war is in the offing.
CHICAGO, IL
tvinsider.com

The Vampire Diaries’ Left Netflix: Where to Stream All 3 ‘TVD’ Universe Shows

As of today, The Vampire Diaries is no longer available on Netflix, but you can still catch it elsewhere. The hit supernatural teen drama aired on The CW from 2009-2017, and in 2011, The CW signed a deal with Netflix to provide each season of the series to the streamer eight days after its finale aired. This deal also stipulated that Netflix would be the exclusive streamer of the series for five years after the series finale.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Will Someone Die in Season 5?

Yellowstone is coming back on Sunday, November 13, but it won’t be the normal 10-episode run fans have come to expect. The Paramount Network series is back for an extended Season 5, with 14 episodes to enjoy. The cast and co-creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Recipes for Love and Murder’: Maria Doyle Kennedy Previews ‘Joyful’ Mystery Series

It’s rare to find a crime drama that also leaves you with mouth-watering envy, but Recipes for Love and Murder is exactly that show. Starring Outlander‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy, the Karoo, South African-set series based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling A Tannie Maria Mystery novels puts food and crime hand-in-hand with Kennedy’s character. Working at the local newspaper, Tannie Maria’s recipe writing hits a roadblock when her editor informs her that the column is being cut from the publication.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy