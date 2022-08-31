Read full article on original website
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
‘Last Light’: 3 Reasons to Watch Peacock’s Matthew Fox-Led Drama
Lost anchor Matthew Fox bursts back onto TV after a 12-year absence in this action thriller based on Alex Scarrow’s bestseller. Read on for three reasons to turn on Last Light. We repeat: Matthew Fox. He plays petrochemist Andy Yeats. After the global oil supply is contaminated, “He finds...
Kelly Clarkson Won ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Ago: Relive Her Best TV Performances (VIDEO)
Not every American Idol winner has gone on to success and fortune; then again, not every Idol winner has Kelly Clarkson’s talent and appeal. Since winning the debut Idol season 20 years ago, Clarkson has only gotten. famous, selling over 25 million albums, charting more than 100 Billboard No....
‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Recap: Survival of the Fittest
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, Episode 6, “Amy/Dr. Everett.”]. If you ever wanted to watch a nature documentary about zombies, then “Amy/Dr. Everett” is the episode for you. Well, maybe that’s not entirely true. The gist of...
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Is Now Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch It
Looking to check out a new movie? Where the Crawdads Sing could be your next at-home movie night experience. The film, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Delia Owens, arrived to video on demand on Tuesday, September 6, making it a perfect end-of-summer viewing experience. Where...
‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Previews Hulu’s New Steamy Legal Drama
“I can’t help you if I’m dead!” So argues Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a brilliant, ethically flexible L.A. defense attorney who’s tied up and threatened by an unknown assailant in the opening scene of the steamy legal drama, Reasonable Doubt, exec produced by Kerry Washington. An...
How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Without HBO or HBO Max
House of the Dragon was HBO’s biggest series premiere with an estimated 9.986 million viewers but if you’re not a HBO or HBO Max subscriber you may feel left out when all of your friends are posting Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) memes and you have no idea what they’re talking about. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case.
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Viserys Goes to Hunt, Daemon Goes to War
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 3, “Second of His Name.”]. If hunts leave you suspicious after that fateful excursion for Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), never fear — the hunt in “Second of His Name” leaves all main characters unharmed. It does, however, expose the realm’s fraying faith in Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his choice of heir, and sends Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) away from her father to process her feelings. Here’s how it happens.
‘The Good Fight’ Season 6 Features a Fun Eli Gold-Diane Lockhart Exchange
In its sixth and final season, The Good Fight still does what it does best: take on the ever-shifting battle over social issues with outrage and humor. The brilliant topical legal satire’s final episodes look out at the world through the eyes of exhausted Chicago lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) — with a fear that civil war is in the offing.
The Vampire Diaries’ Left Netflix: Where to Stream All 3 ‘TVD’ Universe Shows
As of today, The Vampire Diaries is no longer available on Netflix, but you can still catch it elsewhere. The hit supernatural teen drama aired on The CW from 2009-2017, and in 2011, The CW signed a deal with Netflix to provide each season of the series to the streamer eight days after its finale aired. This deal also stipulated that Netflix would be the exclusive streamer of the series for five years after the series finale.
‘Yellowstone’: Will Someone Die in Season 5?
Yellowstone is coming back on Sunday, November 13, but it won’t be the normal 10-episode run fans have come to expect. The Paramount Network series is back for an extended Season 5, with 14 episodes to enjoy. The cast and co-creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the...
‘Recipes for Love and Murder’: Maria Doyle Kennedy Previews ‘Joyful’ Mystery Series
It’s rare to find a crime drama that also leaves you with mouth-watering envy, but Recipes for Love and Murder is exactly that show. Starring Outlander‘s Maria Doyle Kennedy, the Karoo, South African-set series based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling A Tannie Maria Mystery novels puts food and crime hand-in-hand with Kennedy’s character. Working at the local newspaper, Tannie Maria’s recipe writing hits a roadblock when her editor informs her that the column is being cut from the publication.
