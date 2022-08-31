As of today, The Vampire Diaries is no longer available on Netflix, but you can still catch it elsewhere. The hit supernatural teen drama aired on The CW from 2009-2017, and in 2011, The CW signed a deal with Netflix to provide each season of the series to the streamer eight days after its finale aired. This deal also stipulated that Netflix would be the exclusive streamer of the series for five years after the series finale.

