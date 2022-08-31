Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)
We wouldn't blame Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Antonio Carrillo, the President recently netted about US$2.3m selling shares at an average price of US$58.54. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.8%.
NASDAQ
Possible bearish signals as Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) insiders disposed of US$14m worth of stock
In the last year, many Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.
NASDAQ
Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August
Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
NASDAQ
Why Devon Energy Stock Surged 12% in August
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) rallied 12.4% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fueling the oil producer's gain was its second-quarter results and news it's buying more cash-gushing oil assets. That continued the oil stock's ferocious rally this year, with shares rocketing more than 50% higher thanks to higher crude prices.
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Shares Plunged 4% on Friday
Shares of hydrogen company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4% on Friday, losing some of the momentum it had earlier in the week. Shares ended the week down 9%, and that's concerning given some big announcements. So what. Yesterday, Plug Power announced a deal with SK Plug Hyverse, Coupang Fulfillment...
NASDAQ
What Does Garmin Ltd.'s (NYSE:GRMN) Share Price Indicate?
Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$108 and falling to the lows of US$88.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Garmin's current trading price of US$88.51 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Garmin’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
NASDAQ
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett's Top Bank Stock Is Down 32% -- Is It a Buy?
Warren Buffett is clearly a fan of bank stocks, but there's one that has been his obvious favorite in recent years. After acquiring a position in Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as a result of a particularly savvy financial crisis-era investment, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has continued to put more of its capital into the financial giant. As of the latest information, Berkshire owned more than 1 billion shares of Bank of America, representing a stake of nearly 13%.
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
NASDAQ
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Sell Etsy Stock?
The Federal Reserve's ongoing moves to raise interest rates in order to curb rising prices across the economy have no doubt had a major negative impact on equity markets. Consequently, some of the top growth stocks of the past several years have been crushed this year, as investors sour on high-multiple stocks in favor of safer companies they believe will do well in a potentially difficult economic environment.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 46.95% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 32.49% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 63.89% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, VRSK...
NASDAQ
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
TFI International Inc. (TFII) closed at $103.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 09/02/2022: CRTD,CTHR,LULU,JOAN
Consumer stocks were adding to their midday retreat, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both dropping 1.2% late in Friday trading. In company news, Creatd (CRTD) was plunging over 28% late in Friday trading, earlier sinking 38% to...
NASDAQ
Why Kohl's Stock Price Was Up Today
Clothing retailer Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) was surging higher on Friday, up as much as 9.4% at 10:49 a.m. ET. In late-day trading, it was still up about 5% to $29.80 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The market was up early on a positive jobs report but tumbled lower in the afternoon...
