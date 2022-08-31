OAKLAND – Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO