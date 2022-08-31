ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Parents Demand Immediate Changes After Shooting at Oakland School

Oakland parents still reeling from Monday's shooting at Madison Park Academy involving a 12-year-old shooter and 13-year-old victim are demanding the district make changes to better ensure the safety of their children. Marina Munoz is one of many frustrated parents who are hesitant to send their students back to school.
Petaluma high school cancels classes after student receives ‘suspicious’ Snapchat with references to shooting

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school canceled classes on Thursday due to “suspicious” social media posts, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. St. Vincent de Paul High School decided to cancel classes after two students received a Snapchat. The post contained images of guns and references to a shooting, according […]
Bomb threat made at Daly City high school

DALY CITY - An apparent bomb threat at Jefferson High School in Daly City has led to a complete evacuation of students and staff, according to a statement made by the district superintendent.The District Office was made aware of a potential threat of an explosive device being placed on campus through social media.The school administration immediately notified the Daly City Police, who arrived on campus shortly thereafter. All students and staff have been evacuated to the football field while police conduct a sweep of the campus for explosive devices.While every precaution is being taken, the district is "not yet convinced that this is a credible threat."Classes will resume as usual when police give the all-clear.
Photo of suspect in East Oakland attempted rape, robbery released

OAKLAND –  Police have released the photo of a man suspected in an attempted rape and robbery in East Oakland earlier this week.Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue in the city's Eastmont Hills neighborhood. The victim told officers they were walking in the area when an armed suspect approached and said to "shut up." Police said the victim was tackled to the ground by the suspect and was sexually assaulted. The victim screamed for help and yelled for someone to call police, prompting the suspect to run away.Before leaving the scene, the suspect took the victim's cell phone, police said.In the photo, the man is seen wearing a red jacket with what appears to be University of Wisconsin logo on his sleeve and a beanie. A police description said he was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket with "Wisconsin" on the front, dark pants and red shoes. He is described as a man in his 30s and standing 5'10" tall.Anyone who may recognize the suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 510-238-9641 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.
22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
San Jose police investigating double stabbing in neighborhood near Capitol Drive-In

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said late Saturday evening that his condition has been stabilized. There is no suspect at this time.
Oakland high school students publish photo essay in New York Times

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — What does school mean to you? Students at Fremont High School in Oakland answered that question with photos and accompanying words for a project that was published by the New York Times on Wednesday. Fremont High School is located at 4610 Foothill Blvd in East Oakland. According to US News, the […]
Lafayette parents uneasy after attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old

Lafayette - Parents in Lafayette are shaken by word of an attempted kidnapping Friday morning. Police say at approximately 8:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a suspicious person who grabbed a 14 year-old-girl near Stanley Middle School. Officers said a man approached the teen while she was walking...
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 29-Sept. 1

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 29-Sept....
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
Bay Area school district offering low-cost apartments to teachers to combat shortages

School districts across the country are grappling with teacher shortages — and communities with unaffordable housing are often hit the hardest. "There's been times when we didn't have a math teacher, or we didn't have a language teacher," Megan Carey, the principal of Terra Nova High School, located just south of San Francisco, told CBS News. The reason? "High cost of living — 100%!" she said.Now, her school district is trying something new: affordable housing on school property. It's a 122-unit apartment complex that was approved by local voters and built for teachers and staff on property owned by the Jefferson Union...
