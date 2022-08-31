Read full article on original website
Related
How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace
This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
This Michigan Lake is the Most Dangerous in the United States
The most dangerous and deadliest lake in the United States is right here in Michigan. What makes this lake so dangerous is its strong currents, including rip currents that are extremely dangerous to those swimming in the water as they can pull swimmers out from shore. SEE ALSO: What is...
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?
Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
Michigan Man Wins $100K in a Drawing He Didn’t Know He’d Entered
An Oakland County man has picked up $100,000 from a Michigan Lottery drawing he had no idea he'd entered. Imagine getting an email saying you'd won a huge jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. You'd probably think it was suspicious or even suspect the message was spam, right? That's what happened to the 58-year-old man who was informed via email that he had won.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Police in Michigan Need Help Finding These Two Missing Persons
It's pretty sad that we struggle to keep up with the number of people that seem to go missing nearly every day in the state of Michigan. Police are currently looking for the public's help in finding two people from Michigan. Ernest Rodriguez. 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez has been missing...
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0