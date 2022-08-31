Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Resurfacing Work On Route B & KK
MoDOT Contractors in Livingston and Linn County continue work on projects this week. On Route 139 – the resurfacing project from the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route B to US 36 continues through Tuesday. Route BB – resurfacing from Route B to Route KK in Livingston County, Tuesday...
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department report For Saturday includes 72 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:20 am, Officer stopped a vehicle near the south junction for expired registration and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver was suspended and a passenger was ultimately found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and charges pending on the passenger.
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Shed & Contents Burn In Friday Fire
A report of a building fire Friday evening summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 730 Commercial Street. The call came in at about 4:25 and the fire department arrived in 3 minutes to find a storage shed on fire. The shed contained a boat, 4-wheeler, mower, and other items that were on fire. Water and foam were used to put out the fire and the fire crew were on the scene for about an hour.
MoDOT Roadwork Projects
The MoDOT Roadwork for the week of September 6th to the 9th includes roadside repairs, pothole patching and continued resurfacing work. In the local counties, the projects include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69, through mid-September. Route 13...
What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center
The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
