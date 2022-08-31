ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

KOMU

Hartsburg man arrested after homicide near Ashland

BOONE COUNTY − A Hartsburg man was arrested following a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland. Collin Knight, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Law enforcement responded to the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, around 7:45 p.m....
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly police officers recovered stolen property Tuesday while investigating thefts from vehicles. Police said officers identified 33-year-old Dustin Wheeler, of Moberly, as a suspect during the investigation. Wheeler was arrested at a home in the 400 block of E. Rollins Street around 5:45 p.m. on a no bond parole absconder warrant, according The post Moberly police arrest man accused in recent thefts from vehicles appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU

Columbia shooting suspect charged, still at large

COLUMBIA − Six felony charges have been filed against a Columbia man wanted in Wednesday's shooting that left another man critically injured. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. A warrant has been issued for Tubbs' arrest.
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOMU

Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
Columbia Missourian

Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70

A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
#Thefts
KOMU

Columbia police continue search for Wednesday's shooting suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday. Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night after initially believing he was armed and had barricaded himself inside. After three hours, a search warrant was executed and no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of an elderly couple and their disabled daughter, a Boone County Sheriff's Office detective wrote in a statement used to justify a felony charge against her. Ana Cristina Lopez-Clark, 54, was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail The post Columbia woman accused of stealing from elderly couple and their disabled daughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOMU

Two people seriously injured in head-on crash on Route C

AUDRAIN COUNTY − Two people were seriously injured after a crash in Audrain County Thursday. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route C at Audrain Road 232. Columbia resident Sam Cramer, 26, was traveling south on Route C and crossed the center line. His vehicle struck Centralia resident Andrea Kilbourn's vehicle head on, according to a highway patrol crash report.
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home escapes damage after fire starts in wood pile

A home escapes damage after a fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a fire in the 1800 block of West Street just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a small pile of firewood next to the back deck of a home. The woodpile and some other wood stored nearby were on fire.
kwos.com

School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble

The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
KOMU

Truck driver injured after crash on eastbound I-70 in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers investigated a crash involving an overturned semi truck on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 4:07 p.m.
