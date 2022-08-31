Salvation Army announces an $8.5 million capital campaign to broaden services in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Wednesday, the Salvation Army announced the “public phase” of its Amazing Good campaign, an $8.5 million capital campaign to amplify its services in Columbus.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, the campaign will dispense funds to construct a two-story facility at the Salvation Army’s 2nd Ave. location. The Salvation Army has obtained $6.99 million toward the $8.5 million target.

Corps Officer Jason Smith with the Salvation Army expressed that building a new facility will enable the organization to serve the community better.

“The Salvation Army has called 2 nd Avenue home for over 80 years,” said Smith. “The current facilities have served our community well by caring for our community’s most vulnerable populations. A new Center of Hope will provide the space and flexibility we need to serve more people even more efficiently, meeting the needs of those in crisis and ultimately helping to lift people out of poverty.”

The Salvation Army plans to demolish the two structures on its 2nd Ave. location and build a 22,000-square-foot Center of Hope. The first floor will contain a commercial kitchen, community dining room, large food pantry, case worker offices, classrooms, and a laundry facility.

The second floor will provide 68 beds, structured into 17 fully furnished suites for families with children facing homelessness. The facility will also include a courtyard featuring a playground and garden space.

The Salvation Army will host a public launch for the organization’s Amazing Good Campaign on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event will take place at 1718 2nd Ave. and begins at 11 a.m.

Additionally, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is expected to begin in the Spring of 2023. The Salvation Army expects the new center’s construction to be completed within 18 months from the initial groundbreaking.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.