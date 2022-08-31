ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Salvation Army announces an $8.5 million capital campaign to broaden services in Columbus

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hm3f7_0hcbndMF00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Wednesday, the Salvation Army announced the “public phase” of its Amazing Good campaign, an $8.5 million capital campaign to amplify its services in Columbus.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, the campaign will dispense funds to construct a two-story facility at the Salvation Army’s 2nd Ave. location. The Salvation Army has obtained $6.99 million toward the $8.5 million target.

Corps Officer Jason Smith with the Salvation Army expressed that building a new facility will enable the organization to serve the community better.

“The Salvation Army has called 2 nd Avenue home for over 80 years,” said Smith. “The current facilities have served our community well by caring for our community’s most vulnerable populations. A new Center of Hope will provide the space and flexibility we need to serve more people even more efficiently, meeting the needs of those in crisis and ultimately helping to lift people out of poverty.”

The Salvation Army plans to demolish the two structures on its 2nd Ave. location and build a 22,000-square-foot Center of Hope. The first floor will contain a commercial kitchen, community dining room, large food pantry, case worker offices, classrooms, and a laundry facility.

The second floor will provide 68 beds, structured into 17 fully furnished suites for families with children facing homelessness. The facility will also include a courtyard featuring a playground and garden space.

The Salvation Army will host a public launch for the organization’s Amazing Good Campaign on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event will take place at 1718 2nd Ave. and begins at 11 a.m.

Additionally, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is expected to begin in the Spring of 2023. The Salvation Army expects the new center’s construction to be completed within 18 months from the initial groundbreaking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Whitewater Express expects uptick of customers ahead of Labor Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Labor Day often symbolizes the end of summer for many and that is no different for Columbus residents and local businesses. Whitewater Express, the local adventure center, is expecting a major uptick of customers on the last summer holiday before heading into the fall. Luis Tabares, the Operations Manager for Whitewater […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Help the Hooch to hold community clean-up event on Oct. 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful is partnering up with Columbus Water Works to hold the 28th annual Help the Hooch clean-up on Sat., Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Keep Columbus Beautiful says that this is the Southeast’s largest river-clean up, attracting around 10,00 volunteers every year. Volunteers are able to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

StepStone collecting backpacks for foster kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An organization called StepStone Family and Youth Services is holding a back-to-school backpack drive across Georgia for foster students in need, according to a StepStone press release. StepStone will accept donations of new or gently used backpacks from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Community advocate icon, Robert Anderson passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name. Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
Columbus, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Auburn church vandalized, minister denounces hate spayed in red paint

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama church is condemning the hate speech they discovered scrawled in red spray paint on the church’s welcome sign.  Reverend Chris Rothbauer is the minister at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located along east Thatch Avenue. Saturday morning members discovered their sign vandalized with a queerphobic and transphobic epithet, “F___ […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Volunteers to clean Phenix City ahead of kayaking competition

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Littering is an ongoing problem. Fortunately, some people don’t mind picking litter up. On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Chamber of Commerce and two other organizations — Phenix City Collaborative Group and Keep Phenix City Beautiful — will be holding a litter clean up event […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#The Salvation Army#Avenue
WRBL News 3

City Services building closed for rest of the day Sept. 2

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Services Center will be closed for the remainder of the day Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The closure includes the Tag/Property Office and other offices within the center, located at 3111 Citizens Way, according to a news release sent out by the city. Officials said the closure is due to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Winner: Molly Wright

(Columbus, GA)- Every Wednesday of the school year, Kinetic Credit Union and WRBL have the opportunity to award a very deserving educator. This week the award was presented to Molly Wright of Rainey-Mccullers School of Arts. The creative writing teacher spoke about how her family’s history in educating and how that molded her passion for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn middle school pianist performs at Carnegie Hall

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,” said […]
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Macon Road repaving taking place at night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – When driving down Macon Road in Columbus recently residents undoubtedly noticed some roadblocks. The Department of Transportation is currently working to repave nearly 5 miles. Cones line Macon Road but no progress can be seen when the sun’s up as crews are busy working at night.The goal is to complete the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy