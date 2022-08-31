ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

indherald.com

Oneida police make arrest in two-year-old vehicle theft case

ONEIDA | An Oneida man accused of stealing a vehicle here two years ago has finally been located and arrested. Cody Hedge, 32, of a Pine Creek Road residence, was one of two people accused of stealing a vehicle from Slaven’s Trailer Park in September 2020. He was arrested Monday morning, charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
ONEIDA, TN
WJHL

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Crews find body of missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a drowning Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m. The body has...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

House fire blazes in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
OAK RIDGE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting

One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop

3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County man charged with raping child

DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

