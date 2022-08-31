Read full article on original website
Oneida police make arrest in two-year-old vehicle theft case
ONEIDA | An Oneida man accused of stealing a vehicle here two years ago has finally been located and arrested. Cody Hedge, 32, of a Pine Creek Road residence, was one of two people accused of stealing a vehicle from Slaven’s Trailer Park in September 2020. He was arrested Monday morning, charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Chestnut Grove Road. According to JCSO, deputies responded to the scene in Dandridge and located a man lying in the front yard with a single gunshot wound. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division were also on scene.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
CRIME STOPPERS TIP LEADS TO ARREST OF CROSSVILLE WOMAN AT MCDONALD’S ON MAIN STREET
On 08/28/2022 City Units were dispatched to McDonald’s on N Main St. regarding a Crime Stoppers tip on a gold Buick SUV in the parking lot with possible drug activity. The officer made contact with the female in the driver seat of the vehicle who was identified as Crystal Simmons (03/22/1985). Ms. Simmons consented to a vehicle search.
Crews find body of missing Kodak man in Douglas Lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body of a Kodak man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a drowning Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff said that emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m. The body has...
Knoxville shooting victim found dead in car
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found dead inside an car Friday afternoon.
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
NEW: One killed in N. Knox shooting
One person was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting in North Knoxville, authorities said. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting on Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street and found the victim, who was already dead, inside an SUV, according to KPD officials. The suspects had...
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co. Three people were killed and three were injured following a crash Wednesday night in Monroe Co., according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program. Updated:...
Meigs County man charged with raping child
DECATUR, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Meigs County is charged with raping an 11-year-old girl. Deputies arrested Jim Sherrill and booked him on Wednesday. An affidavit we obtained says the victim told investigators she lived with Sherill before she turned 12, and had recently moved out of his home on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people at playground, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after threatening to shoot people at a playground this week, according to a Knoxville Police Department report obtained by WVLT News. Officers responded to Ashley Nicole Dream Playground, located at 1404 Woodbine Avenue, after receiving reports that a man was walking...
KCSO: Man arrested after investigators find handgun modified to be fully automatic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigators searched a Landview Road home, finding a handgun that had been modified to be fully automatic, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Arkeevis Harris was arrested after KCSO officers searched the home,...
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Man threatens to cut dog’s throat during argument with girlfriend, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of choking a chihuahua and threatening to cut its throat on Wednesday, according to a Knoxville Police Department report. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stormer Hardware store on Asheville Highway and met with the victim, who was holding a dog.
Sevierville man dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Indianapolis
A Sevierville man died after a car crash incident that happened on a highway in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
