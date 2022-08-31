ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

Missing 75-year-old woman found

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE: Officials say Mora was found in good health. The Osceola County Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Luisa Mora, 75, was last seen at her residence in Kissimmee Sunday night at about 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video shows Mora...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando International Airport wraps up busy Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100,000 people are expected to travel through Orlando International Airport on Labor Day. Airport officials are urging passengers to give themselves as much time as possible to make it through the security checkpoint. The Huffmans are from Las Vegas. They said last year, they...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida tourism continues to surpass pre-pandemic levels

Rising air fares and a summer of high gas prices have done little to slow the upward surge of tourism traffic to central Florida. That's a plus for the million and a half people in the Sunshine State who work in our top industry. Some of the credit may go to a major marketing ad blitz.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Tropical wave may become depression this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chances have increased for a tropical disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands to develop into a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 40% chance of formation in the next two days and a 60% chance of formation in the next five days.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Hurricane Danielle weakening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Danielle is on a slow decline, forecasters say. As of Tuesday, the storm was 835 miles west-northwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Danielle was moving northeast at 8 mph. "A turn toward the east-northeast is expected by early Wednesday...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Tuesday, Tropical Storm Earl was expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. Earl was located 345 miles north of St. Thomas and 615 miles south of Bermuda. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and was moving north at 7 mph.
ORLANDO, FL

