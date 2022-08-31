Read full article on original website
Eastern Carolina Loses Heartbreaker to NC State After Last-Second Field Goal Miss
The Eastern Carolina Pirates opened their NCAA college football season with a noontime matchup against ACC opponent NC State that aired on ESPN. The two campuses are less than 100 miles apart (NC State in Raleigh and ECU in Greenville, NC), keeping with the Week 1 theme of location-based rivalries, with Thursday’s Backyard Brawl thriller. In North Carolina, over the years there has been no shortage of drama between the two teams on any given game day.
Headset Shuffle: Marriage Counseling for the 5 New NFC Head Coaches
It’s time for an NFC-centric session of football-marriage counseling. In part one, I took a look at the five new AFC head coaches, and how their hirings would impact their respective franchises. Now it’s time to invite the five new NFC head coaches to take their turn on the...
The Wisconsin Badgers Begin 2022 with Record-Breaking Week 1 Performance
If you weren’t aware, College Football made its return this week. Sure, there were a few games here and there during “Week 0,” but this was the weekend when everyone really gets going. The early slate of games got off to a slow start until Appalachian State...
Bet It or Fade It: 9 of the Best NFL Team Win Totals Bets for 2022
The NFL regular season is nearly upon us, and one of my favorite things to do each year is pick the win totals for a few teams to place some futures bets on. First, I want to explain a theory I have when it comes to betting over/under win totals, and I stole it from that movie “The Big Short”, so you know it’s legit. The two young guys in the film who end up working with Doomsday-prepping Brad Pitt, well they invest based on the strategy that “people hate to think about bad things happening, so they always underestimate their likelihood.”
Upset in the Swamp: Billy Napier Begins Florida Tenure with Massive Win
The Utah Utes came into the season with a ton of hype, fresh off a Pac-12 championship. The Utes’ 2021 Season saw them take down Oregon in a convincing fashion, not once, but twice at the end of last season, which was reason enough for their No. 7 rank to start this season.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
UNC Returns Onside Kick for a Touchdown in Chaotic 4th Quarter Against App State
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team travelled to Appalachian State for their second football game of the college football season. The Tar Heels had come into this game a narrow favorite, and had as much as a twenty point lead going into the fourth quarter. Then the game started...
