Eastern Carolina Loses Heartbreaker to NC State After Last-Second Field Goal Miss

The Eastern Carolina Pirates opened their NCAA college football season with a noontime matchup against ACC opponent NC State that aired on ESPN. The two campuses are less than 100 miles apart (NC State in Raleigh and ECU in Greenville, NC), keeping with the Week 1 theme of location-based rivalries, with Thursday’s Backyard Brawl thriller. In North Carolina, over the years there has been no shortage of drama between the two teams on any given game day.
Bet It or Fade It: 9 of the Best NFL Team Win Totals Bets for 2022

The NFL regular season is nearly upon us, and one of my favorite things to do each year is pick the win totals for a few teams to place some futures bets on. First, I want to explain a theory I have when it comes to betting over/under win totals, and I stole it from that movie “The Big Short”, so you know it’s legit. The two young guys in the film who end up working with Doomsday-prepping Brad Pitt, well they invest based on the strategy that “people hate to think about bad things happening, so they always underestimate their likelihood.”
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
