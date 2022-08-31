Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori doesn't excite UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'I know who's gonna win'
Israel Adesanya isn’t invested in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. Former title challengers Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) and Vettori (18-4-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) will square off at Accor Arena in Paris in a pivotal middleweight clash. Adesanya already has...
Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media
Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media. In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:. “Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body...
Cormier To Masvidal: Are You Attacking Media DC Or Fighter DC?
UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier has advised Jorge Masvidal to be careful what he says, or he might find the “DC” of old responding. Like many retired fighters, former two-division champion Cormier finds himself in an analyst role following the conclusion of his career in 2020. As well as commentating on UFC events, the Louisianan also broadcasts his opinion on all things MMA during videos on his YouTube channel, à la Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen, and his ESPN show alongside Ryan Clark.
Deontay Wilder claims Anthony Joshua’s team refused to make fight with KO artist because ‘everybody picked me to win’
DEONTAY WILDER has claimed an undisputed heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua fell through because the Brit's team were scared he'd lose the fight. A blockbuster unification fight between the pair was on the cards in 2018 when Wilder held the WBC title and Joshua owned the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.
Devin Haney On Gervonta Davis: “He Never Gonna Fight Nobody”
“They overlooked the greats,” undisputed lightweight champion of the world Devin Haney tweeted on Thursday. “You need to fight tank,” someone replied, referring to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “He never gonna fight nobody,” Haney retorted aggressively, “he 27 with a Mickey Mouse belt & the best person on his resume is Pedraza foh…” The sport of boxing is often reduced to sophomoric Twitter wars, where fighters of note engage in online battle instead of battling each other in the ring. Davis’ words on Thursday, however, were telling. The undefeated champion, after all, isn’t known for his smack talk.
Coach says Ryan Spann is “one of the scariest dudes that gets into the Octagon,” expects Dominick Reyes scrap to be “a great fight”
Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud is excited Ryan Spann is getting a massive opportunity as he faces Dominick Reyes at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Reyes will be making his return after suffering a KO loss to Jiri Prochazka in May of 2021, a setback which marked his third defeat in a row. Spann, meanwhile, is coming off a dominating win over Ion Cutelaba and according to Saud, he believes Spann is one of the scariest guys that fights in the UFC.
MMA Fighter Shuts Opponent’s Body Down With Liver Kick TKO
MMA fighter Bruno Fontes made Thierry Lucas pay for keeping his hands low with a brutal kick to the liver at Jungle Fight 110. Fontes and Lucas came face-to-face in a battle of two emerging lightweights at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday. JF is owned by Wallid Ismail, who has worked with top UFC fighters such as Paulo Costa and Deiveson Figueiredo in recent years.
Alex Volkanovski sends a warning to Conor McGregor after the Irishman takes aim at Hasbulla: “You’ll have to go through me first”
Alex Volkanovski has issued an amusing warning to Conor McGregor after he took a shot at internet sensation Hasbulla. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he’s an unpredictable chap, especially when it comes to his social media activity. The Irishman rarely thinks twice about speaking his mind and even though he winds up deleting most of his messages, he still tends to get the essence of his point across for the world to see before doing so.
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Falling Face-First In KO
Amateur MMA fighter Shane Wellman had a debut for the ages with a jaw-dropping knockout over Steve Pyles at Cage Titans 55. Wellman and Pyles fought at a catchweight of 190lbs on the prelims of Cage Titans 55. The card featured three title fights and a mix of both Muay Thai and MMA matchups.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa live results [UPDATED]
UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa live results. On Jan. 1, 2020, France legalized professional and amateur mixed martial arts bouts. Two years later, the UFC will finally make its Parisian debut in the Accor Arena for UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa. Five of the 12 fights showcase French fighters, including the former interim heavyweight champion.
Georges St-Pierre redesigns MMA’s Mount Rushmore with seven fighters – including Conor McGregor
PARIS – Georges St-Pierre bent the rules when listing his MMA Mount Rushmore. During a fan Q&A at UFC Fight Night 209 ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Paris, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre was asked which fighters he thinks had the biggest impact on the sport.
Rick Ross Recalls Babysitting NBA YoungBoy’s Tiger Until It Was ‘Too Scary’ To Feed
Rick Ross has opened up about what it was like pet sitting NBA YoungBoy‘s tiger while the Baton Rouge rapper was away, and apparently, things got a little hairy. Rozay was a guest on Jake Paul’s BS podcast, where he spoke on a lot of different topics, but one story in particular heard him recall the time Meek Mill decided to bring YoungBoy and his tiger cub over to his house — which he refers to as “the Promised Land.”
Prime Picks: UFC Fight Night 209 ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’
C’est la temps de Paris pour l’Ultimate Fighting Championship. For the first time ever, the promotion on Saturday plants its flag in France, with a Euro-heavy UFC Fight Night offering that features several Frenchman who are almost all betting favorites. With some lopsided lines and others as virtual pick’ems, perhaps the best way to navigate this French sea of betting options is through narrow means. Four prop bets will hold up this UFC Fight Night 209 edition of Prime Picks: a shocker in the headliner that makes total sense, a former champion with a favorable matchup, a veritable middleweight firefight that promises violence and a short-notice opponent swap that should provide a fun finish.
An Oklahoma City Teen Won A MMA World Championship Title
There is a new 14/15-year-old International MMA Federation World Champion. The International MMA Federation (IMMAF) just concluded the 2022 Youth World Championships this past month. Young MMA fighters from over 22 countries got together in Abu Dhabi to compete to see who is the best. There are different age groups...
GSP’s Mount Rushmore of MMA consists of seven heads, including Royce Gracie
Georges Saint-Pierre has given his MMA Mount Rushmore, and it has a lot of heads. When it comes to MMA, fans and pundits love debating who’s the greatest fighter of all time. Names such as Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and more, are all included in the debate. As far as women’s MMA goes, Amanda Nunes is almost unanimously agreed as the greatest ever.
Biggest earning boxing matches ever, including Floyd Mayweather’s £678m fight with Pacquiao to Mike Tyson’s £146m bout
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has well and truly lived up to his 'Money' nickname by dominating the list of highest earning boxing fights of all time. The pay-per-view king divided opinions throughout his 50-0 career but always delivered results in the ring - both in terms of performance and pay cheque. Heavyweight...
