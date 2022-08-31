Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
H-E-B Frisco Will Open On September 21
The wait is over. H-E-B’s new Frisco location has finally announced its opening date. The flagship store will be ready for business on September 21 at 6 a.m. “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days in advance.”
Frisco Named Best Place To Buy A Home In The US
If you are thinking about making the move to a new city, now is the time. Frisco was named the best place to buy a home by WalletHub, a personal finance website (via Newsbreak). The company made their final decision on the best place to buy a home by looking...
DFW Falls To Second Place In U.S. In New Apartment Development
For the last four years, the Dallas-Fort Worth area lead the country in new apartment developments, but a recent study published by RentCafe reports that it has fallen second behind the New York City area. According to the study, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath...
Report: DFW Million-Dollar Houses Are Smaller Due To Shrinkflation
If you’ve been looking for homes to buy in North Texas, you might have noticed. They sure seem to be getting smaller. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the hottest housing market in recent history, according to a recent report by Zillow (via Candy’s Dirt). The 20%-plus home value increase and the historic low levels of for-sale inventory caused houses to sell for $1 million (and up) more often than the years before the pandemic. But for buyers, these $1 million homes might look different of what they expected.
10 Nonprofits Making A Difference In North Texas
These 10 nonprofits focused on health and wellness are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. The American Heart Association (AHA) is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites more than 40 million volunteers and supporters as well as more than 2,800 employees.
First Look At The Dallas Cowboys’ New Food Options
With NFL football season just around the corner, it’s time to look at the new food options at AT&T Stadium. For the 2022 – 2023 Dallas Cowboys season, a bevy of new eats are on the menu that will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s take a look! Official descriptions below:
55 DFW Workers Laid Off After Amazon Warehouse Closure
On August 24, the Dallas-based company Southern Star Express LLC informed the Texas Workforce Commission of 55 imminent layoffs at its Arlington location. The company was a delivery service partner for the online retail giant Amazon. According to Dallas Business Journal, Amazon abruptly ended its contract with Southern Star Express on August 23.
Employers From Plano And Richardson Among Texas’ Top 25 In Forbes Ranking
Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
At long last! A long weekend is ahead of us and Collin County has everything you need right here. Check out all the concerts, art exhibitions, theater plays and plain good ol’ fun you can get around here. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In Collin County
Labor Day is a busy time of year for travel, and gas prices always seem to spike when we are ready for that road trip. The good news is that this year gas prices are remaining steady despite holiday travel. And in Collin County, some gas stations are cheaper than others.
New Doggy Daycare Open In Frisco, Texas
Best Friends Doggy Daycare opened at the Walmart Supercenter in Frisco at 8555 Preston Road. The pet haven offers a variety of services and fun for furry friends who are looking for daycare or birthday pawtys. The idea for the daycare started to keep dogs out of hot cars while...
Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas
Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand’s clothing. The line wrapped through Plano shopping mall The Shops at Willow Bend, stretching outside. Since Shein does not have any permanent retail spaces, making its pop-up shops...
Threat Made To Frisco High School
Last night the Frisco Police Department became aware of a threat of potential violence made on social media against Frisco High School. Detectives investigated the social media post and identified that there was no active threat to the school, staff or students. No specific details of the threat are yet...
Frisco Public Library Joins TikTok Trend
“He’s a 10, but he keeps his mentally unstable wife locked in the attic.” Does that sound familiar? If you were thinking of Charlotte Brontë’s well-known novel Jane Eyre, you are correct. A popular TikTok trend left the app and made its way onto the Frisco...
H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area
As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
The City Of Dallas Names Nominees For Its First Economic Development Corporation Board
On Wednesday, August 24, the Dallas City Council named the fifteen nominees for the board of directors of the new economic development corporation (EDC). The creation of the new entity was one of the city’s six-point strategy to make Dallas a hotbed for business attraction, as mentioned in Mayor Johnson’s state of the city address in November 2021. “Dallas is the economic engine for this entire region, and we need to start acting like it,” said Johnson at the time.
44% Increase In Demand Of Food Assistance In 2021, Reports North Texas Nonprofit
As previously covered by Local Profile in July, Collin County nonprofit The Storehouse launched The Academy, a learning program focused on providing tools to develop language, job and life skills for those enrolled. After the success of the ten-week pilot program, 400 people tried to sign up for courses starting this fall.
Over 3,500 Homes Planned For Massive Fields Development In Frisco
In August 2018, Hunt Realty Investments announced the purchase of the 2,544-acre Headquarters Ranch from the Fields family. “We see extraordinary development potential for the site, alongside our capital partners, and look forward to creating the next exciting chapter in the history of Frisco,” said Chris Kleinert, president of Hunt Realty in an official statement at the time.
Celebrate Labor Day In Collin County And Beyond
A three-day weekend is on the horizon, but what to do with the extra free time?. Fret not! We are here to help you. From sports to parades to food and drinks, take a look at all the fun things Dallas and Collin County have ready for your Labor Day weekend. Stay to the end for a bonus round-up of the best restaurants to try out now that you have a bit of spare time.
The Women In Business Interview: Irum Rashid-Jones
A licensed electrician herself, Irum Rashid-Jones co-founded Electrician On Call, a Dallas-based multi-million–dollar, award-winning home services, renovation, electrical contracting, HVAC and workforce development company. Rashid-Jones is also an author, philanthropist and volunteer. She spoke at the 2020 Women in Business Summit. How has the business world changed since the...
