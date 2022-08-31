ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Local Profile

H-E-B Frisco Will Open On September 21

The wait is over. H-E-B’s new Frisco location has finally announced its opening date. The flagship store will be ready for business on September 21 at 6 a.m. “Customers who want to get a head start on shopping can begin to schedule orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup, starting at 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to 14 days in advance.”
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Named Best Place To Buy A Home In The US

If you are thinking about making the move to a new city, now is the time. Frisco was named the best place to buy a home by WalletHub, a personal finance website (via Newsbreak). The company made their final decision on the best place to buy a home by looking...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Report: DFW Million-Dollar Houses Are Smaller Due To Shrinkflation

If you’ve been looking for homes to buy in North Texas, you might have noticed. They sure seem to be getting smaller. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the hottest housing market in recent history, according to a recent report by Zillow (via Candy’s Dirt). The 20%-plus home value increase and the historic low levels of for-sale inventory caused houses to sell for $1 million (and up) more often than the years before the pandemic. But for buyers, these $1 million homes might look different of what they expected.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

10 Nonprofits Making A Difference In North Texas

These 10 nonprofits focused on health and wellness are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. The American Heart Association (AHA) is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites more than 40 million volunteers and supporters as well as more than 2,800 employees.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

First Look At The Dallas Cowboys’ New Food Options

With NFL football season just around the corner, it’s time to look at the new food options at AT&T Stadium. For the 2022 – 2023 Dallas Cowboys season, a bevy of new eats are on the menu that will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s take a look! Official descriptions below:
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

55 DFW Workers Laid Off After Amazon Warehouse Closure

On August 24, the Dallas-based company Southern Star Express LLC informed the Texas Workforce Commission of 55 imminent layoffs at its Arlington location. The company was a delivery service partner for the online retail giant Amazon. According to Dallas Business Journal, Amazon abruptly ended its contract with Southern Star Express on August 23.
ARLINGTON, TX
Local Profile

New Doggy Daycare Open In Frisco, Texas

Best Friends Doggy Daycare opened at the Walmart Supercenter in Frisco at 8555 Preston Road. The pet haven offers a variety of services and fun for furry friends who are looking for daycare or birthday pawtys. The idea for the daycare started to keep dogs out of hot cars while...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas

Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand’s clothing. The line wrapped through Plano shopping mall The Shops at Willow Bend, stretching outside. Since Shein does not have any permanent retail spaces, making its pop-up shops...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Threat Made To Frisco High School

Last night the Frisco Police Department became aware of a threat of potential violence made on social media against Frisco High School. Detectives investigated the social media post and identified that there was no active threat to the school, staff or students. No specific details of the threat are yet...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Public Library Joins TikTok Trend

“He’s a 10, but he keeps his mentally unstable wife locked in the attic.” Does that sound familiar? If you were thinking of Charlotte Brontë’s well-known novel Jane Eyre, you are correct. A popular TikTok trend left the app and made its way onto the Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area

As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

The City Of Dallas Names Nominees For Its First Economic Development Corporation Board

On Wednesday, August 24, the Dallas City Council named the fifteen nominees for the board of directors of the new economic development corporation (EDC). The creation of the new entity was one of the city’s six-point strategy to make Dallas a hotbed for business attraction, as mentioned in Mayor Johnson’s state of the city address in November 2021. “Dallas is the economic engine for this entire region, and we need to start acting like it,” said Johnson at the time.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Over 3,500 Homes Planned For Massive Fields Development In Frisco

In August 2018, Hunt Realty Investments announced the purchase of the 2,544-acre Headquarters Ranch from the Fields family. “We see extraordinary development potential for the site, alongside our capital partners, and look forward to creating the next exciting chapter in the history of Frisco,” said Chris Kleinert, president of Hunt Realty in an official statement at the time.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Celebrate Labor Day In Collin County And Beyond

A three-day weekend is on the horizon, but what to do with the extra free time?. Fret not! We are here to help you. From sports to parades to food and drinks, take a look at all the fun things Dallas and Collin County have ready for your Labor Day weekend. Stay to the end for a bonus round-up of the best restaurants to try out now that you have a bit of spare time.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

The Women In Business Interview: Irum Rashid-Jones

A licensed electrician herself, Irum Rashid-Jones co-founded Electrician On Call, a Dallas-based multi-million–dollar, award-winning home services, renovation, electrical contracting, HVAC and workforce development company. Rashid-Jones is also an author, philanthropist and volunteer. She spoke at the 2020 Women in Business Summit. How has the business world changed since the...
DALLAS, TX
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

