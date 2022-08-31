Read full article on original website
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
WGAL
Crash shuts part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County this morning. The southbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon. That stretch of road is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Remember,...
WGAL
Lancaster County convenes grand jury to look into unsolved cases
LANCASTER, Pa. — Selection begins Tuesday in Lancaster County for a grand jury that will hear testimony in unsolved cases. The grand jury will focus on major crimes, including unsolved homicides. But beyond that, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams says the work is secretive and specific cases will not be identified.
WGAL
Labor Day fishing derby held at Kiwanis Lake in York
YORK, Pa. — Young fishing fanatics gathered at Kiwanis Lake in York for the annual Labor Day fishing derby. About a dozen kids from 1 to 15 years old cast lines on Monday morning. The biggest catfish that was reeled in was 21 1/2 inches long.
WGAL
Huge fallen tree branch damages Lancaster properties, vehicles
LANCASTER, Pa. — In Lancaster, a fallen tree limb that caused major damage to property and cars has yet to be cleaned up. Residents on South Lime Street said the limb came down nearly a week ago, and they're wondering when it will be cleared. The tree is on...
Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam
A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down Interstate 83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Interstate 83 in York County on Sunday night. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 around 8:30 p.m. Dispatchers said EMS crews were treating injuries, but it's unclear how many people were hurt. The southbound lanes of...
Woonsocket Call
PA Options for Wellness' Medical Retail Presence Grows to Six 'Vytal Options' Dispensary Locations in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. - September 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PA Options for Wellness ("PA Options for Wellness", DBA "Vytal Options" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consumer products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
Two-month pavement project to begin next week in Lebanon County
A pavement preservation project in Lebanon County is scheduled to begin next week. The project on Route 501 (Furnace Hill Pike) in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County will begin on Tuesday, weather permitting. Work will be performed during daylight hours. There will be short-term lane restrictions. Work is expected to be...
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County. “Emergency preparedness is a critical part of […]
Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County
A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
$4M Cumberland County dam project begins
Children's Lake in Boiling Springs has been waiting for upgrades since June 2016 when a nearby sinkhole exposed structural deficiencies in the existing dam.
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled
A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
echo-pilot.com
Need a cool, quiet escape? Check out this mountain lake within an easy drive in central PA
Not far from Chambersburg, York and Hanover, you can find Long Pine Run Reservoir in Adams County is a refreshing escape from the summer heat in the heavily wooded rolling green hills of Michaux State Forest. According to the history of the Borough of Chambersburg Water Department, the 150-acre reservoir...
WGAL
Rain could be heavy at times; flood watch for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
A flood watch is in effect from Monday at 4 p.m. to Tuesday at noon for much of Pennsylvania (see map below). The flood watch will be in effect for all counties in the Susquehanna Valley except Adams, Lancaster and York.
abc27.com
Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned Mine
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
WGAL
Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
