ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Crash shuts part of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County this morning. The southbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 100, Route 443/Pine Grove and Exit 90, Route 72/Lebanon. That stretch of road is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Remember,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County convenes grand jury to look into unsolved cases

LANCASTER, Pa. — Selection begins Tuesday in Lancaster County for a grand jury that will hear testimony in unsolved cases. The grand jury will focus on major crimes, including unsolved homicides. But beyond that, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams says the work is secretive and specific cases will not be identified.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Labor Day fishing derby held at Kiwanis Lake in York

YORK, Pa. — Young fishing fanatics gathered at Kiwanis Lake in York for the annual Labor Day fishing derby. About a dozen kids from 1 to 15 years old cast lines on Monday morning. The biggest catfish that was reeled in was 21 1/2 inches long.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Manchester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
City
West Manchester Township, PA
York County, PA
Government
FOX 43

Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam

A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Woonsocket Call

PA Options for Wellness' Medical Retail Presence Grows to Six 'Vytal Options' Dispensary Locations in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. - September 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PA Options for Wellness ("PA Options for Wellness", DBA "Vytal Options" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consumer products in the Pennsylvania medical cannabis market, announced today the opening of two new medical marijuana dispensaries, bringing their retail footprint to a total of six locations throughout Pennsylvania.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bae Systems#Labor Issues#United Steelworkers#Usw Local 7687
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Dauphin County: police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a guide rail in Dauphin County on Friday night. Police identified the man who died as Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-83 in southern York County

A crash has closed Interstate 83 southbound between exits 10 and 14, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to York County dispatch, firefighters are currently on the scene after a vehicle accident took place around Leader Heights Road. The accident was reported around 8:30 p.m. Dispatch said injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

Bridge closure in York County has been rescheduled

A scheduled bridge closure in York County has been moved back. The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, York County, has been rescheduled. The bridge was expected to close at midnight, September 22. However, PennDOT officials said a crane needed for the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian killed in Dauphin County hit and run

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Dauphin County. State Police say troopers responded to the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard around 10:18 p.m. and found a deceased individual on the roadway. Troopers say the investigation is related...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. — The West Shore Regional Police Department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
LEMOYNE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy