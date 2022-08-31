Read full article on original website
Related
wtxl.com
Friday Night Overtime Plays of the Week: Florida Week 2, Georgia Week 3
(WTXL) — High school football student-athletes from Thomasville, Maclay and Brooks County made the list for this week's ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees. Watch the video with this story to view the plays. Voting for the play of the week begins Sunday, Sept. 4...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/03/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Labor Day weekend is off to a great start with a mix of sun and clouds throughout our area. Winds from our east and the Atlantic are expected to bring in a good bit of moisture, influencing our rainy pattern. We will see seasonable highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to low 70s.
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (09/03/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Activity in the Atlantic Basin has picked up since the slow start to this year's hurricane season. Our first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Danielle, has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Danielle is currently located about 900 miles west of Azores. On the heels...
wtxl.com
Drier air just in time for Labor Day
TALLAHASSEE — Labor Day starts off a bit foggy for a few spots across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Highs still top out in the 90s, because after early fog mixes out, partly sunny skies will fill in overhead. This means we have a good chance of catching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtxl.com
Enjoying sunshine and warmer weather Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE — Tuesday brings the lowest chance of rain and storms we have seen in a while. Clouds will be in and out of our skies, but this means sunshine warms us up during the afternoon. Highs climb to the mid to low 90s, but it will feel like...
wtxl.com
Havana hosts inaugural Wood Festival
(WTXL) — Havana held its first annual Wood Festival on Main Street Saturday afternoon. The festival - organizers say - is dedicated to bringing art and Havana's rich logging history together by bringing different wood working skills to neighbors across the city. "It is a great way that we...
Comments / 0