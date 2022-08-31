ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, GA

wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know forecast (09/03/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Labor Day weekend is off to a great start with a mix of sun and clouds throughout our area. Winds from our east and the Atlantic are expected to bring in a good bit of moisture, influencing our rainy pattern. We will see seasonable highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid to low 70s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (09/03/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Activity in the Atlantic Basin has picked up since the slow start to this year's hurricane season. Our first hurricane of the Atlantic season, Danielle, has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Danielle is currently located about 900 miles west of Azores. On the heels...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Drier air just in time for Labor Day

TALLAHASSEE — Labor Day starts off a bit foggy for a few spots across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Highs still top out in the 90s, because after early fog mixes out, partly sunny skies will fill in overhead. This means we have a good chance of catching...
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Enjoying sunshine and warmer weather Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE — Tuesday brings the lowest chance of rain and storms we have seen in a while. Clouds will be in and out of our skies, but this means sunshine warms us up during the afternoon. Highs climb to the mid to low 90s, but it will feel like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Havana hosts inaugural Wood Festival

(WTXL) — Havana held its first annual Wood Festival on Main Street Saturday afternoon. The festival - organizers say - is dedicated to bringing art and Havana's rich logging history together by bringing different wood working skills to neighbors across the city. "It is a great way that we...
HAVANA, FL

