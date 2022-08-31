ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

What San Jose should know about the new COVID vaccine

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quxfi_0hcbmjcO00

The new omicron variant booster shot may be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Until now, the current vaccine and boosters did not target omicron. The new booster shot is designed to be effective against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The formula combines half of the original vaccine with protections that target the omicron subvariants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is authorizing the new shot this week, with availability as soon as next week.

Kristen Nordlund, spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told San José Spotlight the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting this Thursday and Friday to discuss COVID boosters.

When will the new COVID booster be available?

Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, told San José Spotlight the earliest availability for the booster at county operated sites will likely be Sept. 7. Residents can visit www.sccfreevax.org to make an appointment.

“We try to act as quickly as possible,” she said. “Like other vaccines, as soon as we have approval and inventory in hand, our staff will be trained and ready to deliver it.”

Who is eligible for the new omicron booster?

Tong said the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will recommend who should receive the booster on Thursday or Friday. She said the omicron-specific booster would only be given to individuals who already have the two initial shots. The Pfizer booster will be available for individuals ages 12 and up. The Moderna booster will be only available to adults ages 18 and older.

“Some individuals have already been able to get a second booster,” she said. “It is not yet known if the CDC will recommend it to us as a third booster for some higher risk populations while simultaneously offering it to younger populations as a second booster.”

What are the safety concerns?

Tong said the booster is similar to the annual flu vaccine. She said she doesn’t expect any difference in side effects compared with the other COVID vaccines, but if people have specific concerns they should discuss them with their health care providers.

“The original safety data was conducted on the original formulation of the vaccine,” Tong said. “Now we expect, just like for flu, to get updates on a periodic basis based on the variants. The underlying technology of the vaccine has not changed, but the virus the vaccine is targeting gets updated.”

Jorge Salinas, assistant professor of infectious disease and hospital epidemiologist at the Stanford School of Medicine, told San José Spotlight the advantage of an omicron-specific vaccine is it will provide better protection against infection with omicron compared to previous vaccines.

“I don’t expect the omicron boosters to be risky,” he said. “However, time will tell what the overall effects are.”

Salinas said those who are older or have a medical condition that may put them at a higher risk of COVID-19 complications should be up to date with vaccines and boosters, be in well-ventilated spaces and wear masks in crowded indoor spaces.

Should residents wait to be boosted?

This new booster will have advantages over the prior booster, said George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco. He said if residents haven’t been boosted yet, there’s no point in getting the previous booster since this shot will have the new strains BA.4 and BA.5 needed for protection. He recommends those eligible get the omicron-specific vaccine.

“I think it will make a bigger difference,” he told San José Spotlight. “The question is, will it make a difference in terms of transmission?”

Marcelle Taylor Dougan, assistant professor of public health at San Jose State University, said as the current vaccines are not great at combating current strains, it’s important to have a vaccine that’s more efficient.

“People are still dying from the disease,” Taylor Dougan told San José Spotlight.

She said there is a small but significant risk of cardiovascular complications from COVID-19, so it’s important to stay protected. She said people shouldn’t abandon the public health measures already in place.

“With everything we have been dealing with around the coronavirus pandemic, the most important thing is protection,” she said. “Masking, social distancing, handwashing, those are still going to be important.”

What are the current COVID stats?

According to Santa Clara County Public Health, as of Monday, 87% of county residents of all ages have been vaccinated and 69% of eligible residents ages 5+ have received at least one booster. There have been at least 424,878 COVID-19 infections and 2,445 COVID-19 related deaths countywide.

Tong said COVID-19 continues to be present throughout the county. She said the most worrisome scenario would be an additional mutation that makes the next omicron variant equally transmissible, but more severe.

“The hope is by increasing the immunity to the omicron variant… this new vaccine could help further protect against the potential of severe disease and death from a future variant,” she said.

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at [email protected]

Comments / 1

Maureen Adams
4d ago

Not had human trials. Animal trials, rabbits and mice did not fare well. You all carry on being guinea pigs. I'll watch.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area

Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

CA launches emergency treatment to remove oriental fruit flies

(BCN) — The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a “significant threat” to both the natural ecosystem and the state’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Jose, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Vaccines
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Health
San Jose, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Salinas
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Earthquake east of San Jose felt in Santa Cruz County

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit east of San Jose Sunday afternoon,according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose along the Calaveras Fault, USGS reported. Weak to light shaking was...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On

All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck east of San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake hit about 3:55 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PLANetizen

BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy