ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsu.edu

Georgia State Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipients

ATLANTA—The Georgia State University Alumni Association will present five outstanding graduates with the organization’s top honor, the Distinguished Alumni Award, at a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28 at The Stave Room, 199 Armour Dr. NE. “This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award honorees have achieved the kinds of success in...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy