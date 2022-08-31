ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Troopers: Teens charged in string of damaged vehicles in Schuylerville area; Canal Park, visitors center, too

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob6EA_0hcbmKkL00
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SCHUYLERVILLE Three teens aged 16 and 17 have been charged in connection with damage done to 14 separate vehicles in the Schuylerville area, as well as to the Canal Park and visitors center Monday, New York State Police said.

The teens, one age 16 and two age 17, who were not named due to their ages, were each charged Tuesday with 15 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, police said.

The investigation began Monday with reports of 14 vehicles damaged in Schuylerville and the surrounding area, as well as to the village’s visitors Center and Canal Park, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VavGb_0hcbmKkL00

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Troopers soon determined that the three juveniles were responsible for the damage, police said.

They were processed and released to return to Saratoga County Youth Court later.

Anyone with damage that hasn’t been reported is asked to contact New York State Police in Saratoga at 518-583-7000.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hcbmKkL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hcbmKkL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk7gB_0hcbmKkL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383dyi_0hcbmKkL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlJKK_0hcbmKkL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yuUL_0hcbmKkL00

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Authorities responding to active fire in Troy

Authorities are responding to an active fire scene in Troy. It is reported to be a structure fire located at 21st Street at the Troy Garden apartment building. The fire has been extinguished and remains under investigation. For the latest check back to wnyt.com. We will post any updates there...
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Schuylerville, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal Park#Visitors Center#New York State Police#Vehicles#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Dailygazette Com
WNYT

Man killed, woman injured in Albany shooting

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Albany. Police officers responded to 136 Madison Ave. around 3:15 a.m., where they say a large party was taking place. They found 35-year-old Fareed Sanders inside. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Storm reporting tool active in Warren County

Warren County is telling neighbors if the weather picks up to the point it’s causing damage -they should track it, because they want to know. Warren County was one of two areas hit especially hard in last week’s storms. We told you there’d be a new tool to...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood

Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
ALBANY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
253
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy