Troopers: Teens charged in string of damaged vehicles in Schuylerville area; Canal Park, visitors center, too

SCHUYLERVILLE – Three teens aged 16 and 17 have been charged in connection with damage done to 14 separate vehicles in the Schuylerville area, as well as to the Canal Park and visitors center Monday, New York State Police said.

The teens, one age 16 and two age 17, who were not named due to their ages, were each charged Tuesday with 15 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, felonies, police said.

The investigation began Monday with reports of 14 vehicles damaged in Schuylerville and the surrounding area, as well as to the village’s visitors Center and Canal Park, police said.

Troopers soon determined that the three juveniles were responsible for the damage, police said.

They were processed and released to return to Saratoga County Youth Court later.

Anyone with damage that hasn’t been reported is asked to contact New York State Police in Saratoga at 518-583-7000.

