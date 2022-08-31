Read full article on original website
Nancy Johnson
2d ago
Their life. They have a right to go a Doctor. The news always has to add something else to the story. Get a life people.
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October
Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Rochester’s Popular Night Market Shutting Down Civic Center Drive for Final Night
The final Night Market in Rochester, Minnesota is taking over Civic Center Drive on September 10, 2022. It's been a great summer of Night Markets, and the last one, on Saturday the 10th, will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and just like in the old days of Rochesterfest, they'll close down Civic Center Drive to traffic, and open to you to enjoy over 60 vendors.
Cuddle and Feed Wild Animals Just 90 Minutes from Owatonna
In an unexpected place in Minnesota, about 90 minutes from Rochester, you can pet, feed, and even cuddle with wild animals! It's all under the watchful eye of an employee and it's safe (do not go up and touch wild animals, that's dangerous for you and the animal). This cool,...
Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
11 student athletes treated for heat-related injuries at southern Minnesota cross country meet
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. -- Eleven athletes at a girls cross country meet south of Rochester were treated for heat exhaustion on Thursday evening.Stewartville Fire officials say the two medical staff on site at Bear Cave Park elevated the call for help after a student athlete fell ill. By the time first responders arrived, 10 others needed treatment for heat-related injuries. Their symptoms included dizziness, fainting, and headaches.Four of the athletes were taken to nearby hospitals.The boys meet, which was originally supposed to start right after the girls', was canceled due to the heat.It was in the mid-80s on Thursday evening, with low wind and high dew points.
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
How to Win Tickets to Luke Bryan’s Sold-Out Show in Eyota, Minnesota
Luke Bryan's 2002 Farm Tour is coming right here to Eyota, Minnesota this September. The show is SOLD OUT, but we have a way for you to win your way in, courtesy of Chris Gartner with Compeer Financial. Is there a bigger country star right now than Luke Bryan? He's...
Last Chance to See Elmer’s Toy and Auto Collection Is This Weekend!
If you've always wanted to check out Elmer's Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, do it by Monday at 5 PM, or you'll miss it forever. That's right, they're closing up shop and after 29 years open, Monday is their last day. Fountain City, Wisconsin You Say?. Yep....
winonapost.com
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
mygateway.news
6th Annual Connors Kids Lemonade Stand well supported by community again!
SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Spring Valley community once again came out to show their support in an incredible way for the 6th Annual Connors Kids Lemonade Stand! Madelyn, Carter, Nolan, and Gracie the Lemon were joined by fellow theater aficionados Ezra Sauve, Gracie Hurlburt, and Gwen Yonke to serve the thirsty Spring Valley community refreshing strawberry lemonade, regular lemonade, and tasty rice crispy bars.
Minnesota Man Severely Burned in House Explosion
Crystal, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in a Minneapolis suburb are working to determine what caused a house explosion yesterday afternoon. The Crystal Police Department says the explosion was reported shortly after 12 noon in a residential neighborhood located just east of the Crystal Airport. The responding police officers and firefighters found a man suffering from severe burns inside the home.
Four cross-country runners transported to hospital for 'heat-related issues'
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Four cross-country runners were transported to a local hospital for "heat-related issues" Thursday at a meet in Stewartville, Minnesota. Officials say a total of 11 girls were experiencing heat-related issues either during or just after finishing the race, which was held at Bear Cave Park. A spokesperson for the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said girls reported feeling dizzy, and some even lost consciousness. Authorities didn't have any updates on the conditions of the four girls who were transported.
fox9.com
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Comments / 8