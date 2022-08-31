ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WKMI

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

Time happens

I was recently chatting with a neighbor, a guy who has gray in his beard, three adult children, and two small grandchildren. After relating an anecdote about something that took place when I was in seventh grade, I did some quick mental math and stated what year it happened. “Huh,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Maine, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
HackerNoon

Good God! Was I going mad? Surely this was some awful nightmare!

Good God! Was I going mad? Surely this was some awful nightmare! "Why, John!" Involuntarily I halted at the entrance to my snug bachelor quarters as the flood of light my turning of the switch produced revealed a huddled figure slumped in an easy chair. "Aye, sir, 'tis me." The man got to his feet, gnarled hands rubbing at his eyes. "An' 'tis all day that I've been waiting for you, sir. The caretaker said you'd be back soon so let me in. I must have fell asleep, an' no wonder, what with the strain an' no sleep or rest all last night."
RELIGION
IFLScience

The Oregon Vortex Phenomenon: What's Really Going On?

An area on Sardine Creek in the southern Oregon town of Gold Hill is known, somewhat dramatically, as the Oregon Vortex, where all sorts of physics-denying shenanigans are reported to occur. First repurposed as a tourist attraction in the 1930s, the area has the exact kind of spooky background legend...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Dental disaster! 1 in 10 Americans skip brushing before going to bed

NEW YORK — Plenty of people like a midnight snack, but a new survey finds few people feel the need to brush all that food out of their teeth afterwards!. A poll on bedtime habits, commissioned by Wake Up Sleepy Head, finds eating is becoming a popular way of preventing waking up in the middle of the night. It’s even sparked a viral TikTok video advocating for a midnight snack to prevent restless nights in bed.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touch It#Brush Fires#Poison#The Daily Star#Nbc News
Apartment Therapy

I Used to Feel Stressed All the Time — Then I “Tilted” My Schedule

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Chalkbeat

I changed my hard-to-pronounce name. Then, I changed it back.

In fifth grade, I moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to New York City. Right away, I learned that my name, Boluwatife (pronounced bow-luh-wah-tea-feh), is a tongue twister for many Americans. They just cannot get it right. In school, almost everyone butchered my name. With every mispronunciation, the laughter of my ignorant peers was never far behind, saying it sounded like a witch’s incantation.  ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy