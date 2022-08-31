Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
New 12-court tennis complex comes up aces
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Serena Williams’ play at the U.S. Open has been an inspiration to the local tennis community. And it turns out, so has the tournament itself, as a kind of blueprint for a brand-new outdoor tennis venue in central Sioux Falls called the Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football is fully underway across the Dakota News Now viewing area with Southwest Minnesota preps kicking off this week to join South Dakota and Northwest Iowa!. Our third show featured highlights from 16 games across the region. In the video viewer...
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
Sioux Falls Skyforce Release 2022-23 Schedule
Football season is just about here as fans make their plans for the Fall and the early portion of Winter. However, basketball season is now right around the corner and the Sioux Empire's G-League team just released their full schedule for next season. The Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are coming...
dakotanewsnow.com
Catching up with Love Island USA contestant, Sioux Falls native Isaiah Campbell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Peacock Original Love Island USA brought a group of contestants together with an array of challenges ahead of them. Throughout their stay, the islanders were forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers were also able to intervene periodically to determine who gets another shot at love and who left the villa without it. South Dakota has a local connection to the show with contestant Isaiah Campbell featured in the show. We asked him about his experience and what is next for him.
KELOLAND TV
Kory and the Fireflies to play Levitt concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still time to catch some concerts at Levitt at the Falls before the season winds down next weekend. Another act with local roots will rock the stage this Saturday. Thousands of people filled the Levitt in 2019 as Kory and the Fireflies...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KCRG.com
Iowa’s Seth Benson has had Saturday’s game circled on his calendar for years
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Twelve Iowa natives on the South Dakota State roster will get their first chance to play inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday when the Jackrabbits visit Iowa. For Hawkeye linebacker and Sioux Falls, S.D. native Seth Benson, he’s had this match up circled on his calendar...
Friday night scoreboard – Sept. 2
Here are Friday's results from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
‘Pomp Room’ Documentary Film to Show in Sioux Falls in September
Anyone that has lived in the Sioux Falls area for a long time no doubt remembers the iconic bar, The Pomp Room. I can't even begin to tell you the amount of money I spent in that place on libations growing up in the 80s and 90s. And that's back when a beer only cost one, I repeat, ONE dollar!
Augustana Football Announces Beer Garden Expansion
The Augustana Vikings football team will be looking to have a wonderful season on the field in 2022 and the Athletic Department is looking to make the viewing experience at home games just as wonderful. This week, Augustana announced their 2022 football promotional schedule and included in the announcement was...
Pigout! Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown Starts Thursday
Attention foodies of the Sioux Empire, your chance to pigout starts Thursday!. From September (1-30th), nineteen different downtown Sioux Falls restaurants will once again be participating in the 2nd annual "Downtown Pork Showdown." The event sponsored by Smithfield and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc gives pork lovers throughout the Sioux Empire...
KELOLAND TV
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KELOLAND TV
Botski’s limits weekend hours, menu due to staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another popular Sioux Falls restaurant is adjusting hours and menu offerings this week because of staffing. Botski’s Bar and Grill on the east side of Sioux Falls is temporarily limiting its menu and breakfast hours on the weekends. “When I took over we...
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business.
Feed Your Face While Feeding America In Sioux Falls, Fridays On The Plaza
At the end of the workweek, the atmosphere around the office is more of a casual one. Employees dress down, some work only half the day, and you're looking forward to the weekend. To set the weekend in motion Dakota News Now invites you, your coworkers, and anyone who would...
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
