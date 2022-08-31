ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, PA
York, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
West Manchester Township, PA
FOX 43

Pennsylvania nursing home employees prepare for upcoming strike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After months of negotiating, nursing home employees across Pennsylvania are set to go on strike Sept. 2. The strikes will impact 14 nursing homes across the Commonwealth, including three in South Central Pa; Meadows at West Shore and Meadows at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg and Rose City Health and Rehab in Lancaster are preparing for the strike.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FDA authorizes new COVID boosters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of potential fall and winter surges, the FDA has authorized new boosters for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The new boosters are designed to protect people from the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. “This additional booster is...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Steelworkers#Bae Systems#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Bae Systems#Usw
FOX 43

$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania. The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. State government leaders announced the program at a farm...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Annual Labor Day celebration returns to York

YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday. "It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 43

Labor Day travel expected near pre-pandemic levels

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report from American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that more than one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day, with the vast majority taking to the roads. The cost to fill up your tank is a significant factor, which has continued to fall going...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam

A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

WellSpan Health to begin offering flu vaccinations next week

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — WellSpan Health announced on Thursday that it will begin offering flu vaccinations at WellSpan Health primary care practices and pharmacies starting Sept. 6. According to a release, patients can begin scheduling appointments starting Sept. 1 using MyWellSpan or by calling their office or pharmacy directly. Patients...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Drought watch issued for 36 counties across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, including five in Central Pennsylvania. The department is asking for voluntary water conservation in the following counties:. Berks, Bucks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Scheduled York County bridge work delayed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships in York County, has been rescheduled, according to officials at PennDOT. Originally expected to close for repairs at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, the construction has been pushed back to midnight...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Board Game Day returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Board Game Day returned to the capital city for its fifth year with a new home on Sunday. Members of the gaming community learned new games, tested games in development and some even took home door prizes. Developers and The Bodhana Group provided the games...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy