Nursing home employees continue their strike for new contracts
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The rain did not stop nursing home workers at The Gardens at Blue Ridge from continuing their strike for new contract negotiations. Last Friday, more than a dozen nursing homes were affected in Pennsylvania when workers decided to strike after many new union contracts were not agreed upon.
Celebrating workers and their achievements on Labor Day
YORK, Pa. — Mark and Val Rhodes started their business Mark and Val Wines in the middle of the pandemic. “We started it as a hobby. This is something we enjoyed doing, and I kept saying, I bet we can do this. I bet I can make wine," said Mark Rhodes.
Reduced diesel fuel prices arrives at Sheetz to celebrate truck drivers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz is taking Truck Driver Appreciation Week to the next level. Typically running for a week, beginning on Sept. 11, Sheetz will offer discounted diesel fuel prices starting Sept. 5 through Sept. 30. The diesel will cost $4.49 a gallon, and is expected to be reduced...
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories to pay $77,000 to resolve hiring discrimination case
LANCASTER, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has entered into a conciliation agreement with Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Environment LLC to resolve alleged hiring discrimination against Asian job applicants at the federal contractor’s Lancaster facility. An OFCCP compliance review found that...
Health Department to distribute free potassium iodide pills to those near nuclear power plants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health announced Friday that it will offer free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to certain members of the public on Thursday, Sept. 15. The pills will be offered to Pennsylvanians who are within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of a future emergency.
Pennsylvania nursing home employees prepare for upcoming strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After months of negotiating, nursing home employees across Pennsylvania are set to go on strike Sept. 2. The strikes will impact 14 nursing homes across the Commonwealth, including three in South Central Pa; Meadows at West Shore and Meadows at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg and Rose City Health and Rehab in Lancaster are preparing for the strike.
FDA authorizes new COVID boosters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of potential fall and winter surges, the FDA has authorized new boosters for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The new boosters are designed to protect people from the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. “This additional booster is...
Rising oil rates to affect the wallets of homeowners this winter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The cost to fuel homes this winter is expected to rise. This comes after analysts warn about heating oil stocks being dangerously low. In a recent survey by the Energy Information Administration, diesel and heating oil supplies are dangerously low in the Northeast. According to the...
A look at a finalist from last year's Jefferson Awards | Multiplying Good
YORK, Pa. — Here at WPMT-FOX43, we are working to serve our community and recognize the good work being done by people across our area everyday. That's why we partner with Multiplying Good and the Donegal Insurance Group to celebrate unsung heroes volunteers and nonprofit workers with the Jefferson Award.
$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania. The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. State government leaders announced the program at a farm...
Annual Labor Day celebration returns to York
YORK, Pa. — It was an evening of live music, food, games, and activities as the city of York marked the unofficial end of summer on Monday. "It’s something to do and I like the gathering of the community because that’s something where we originally moved from, you don’t see that and here it’s so much fun," said Crystal Fowler of York.
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman announce new program to pardon PA residents with non-violent, marijuana-related convictions
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman on Thursday announced a coordinated effort for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but they’ve yet to...
Chambersburg Brewers partner with York restaurateurs to bring their products to Downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Roost Uncommon Kitchen and Archetype Pizza of Downtown York and Chambersburg's GearHouse Brewing Company announced on Friday their new partnership to "bring the GearHouse Brewing experience to Downtown York," according to a press release. Starting Sept. 2, Roost Uncommon Kitchen and the newly-opened Archetype Pizza will...
Labor Day travel expected near pre-pandemic levels
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report from American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that more than one-third of Americans are expected to travel for Labor Day, with the vast majority taking to the roads. The cost to fill up your tank is a significant factor, which has continued to fall going...
Lancaster County police warn of new "fast-moving" scam
A new scam is sweeping the nation that Lancaster County police want the public to be aware of. The Pennsylvania State Police warned citizens about a growing and fast-moving scam occurring, typically perpetuated by "Romanian transnational criminal organizations." Typically, the scammers will tell victims a sad story with the goal...
Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee over deposition authority
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor on Thursday sued the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, contesting its legal ability to force him to answer questions about it. The lawsuit filed by Doug Mastriano contends that the committee lacks appointees of...
WellSpan Health to begin offering flu vaccinations next week
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — WellSpan Health announced on Thursday that it will begin offering flu vaccinations at WellSpan Health primary care practices and pharmacies starting Sept. 6. According to a release, patients can begin scheduling appointments starting Sept. 1 using MyWellSpan or by calling their office or pharmacy directly. Patients...
Drought watch issued for 36 counties across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Wednesday that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, including five in Central Pennsylvania. The department is asking for voluntary water conservation in the following counties:. Berks, Bucks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre,...
Scheduled York County bridge work delayed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships in York County, has been rescheduled, according to officials at PennDOT. Originally expected to close for repairs at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, the construction has been pushed back to midnight...
Board Game Day returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's Board Game Day returned to the capital city for its fifth year with a new home on Sunday. Members of the gaming community learned new games, tested games in development and some even took home door prizes. Developers and The Bodhana Group provided the games...
