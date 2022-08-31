Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Todd Bowles sends subtle Julio Jones warning to rest of NFL ahead of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys
Julio Jones’ best years are behind him, but that does not mean he’s no longer a lethal weapon downfield. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers definitely still think that the future Hall of Famer wide receiver has what it takes to be a force on offense for the team, with head coach Todd Bowles even going as far as to say that the 33-year-old wideout is looking like prime Julio all over again.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. ...
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Tom Brady’s squad heads to Big D for opener
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – vs Dallas Cowboys Date: Opponent Time (ET) TV Info Sun,
Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick
The Patriots added another intriguing piece to their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell agreed to a deal to join New England’s practice squad, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday. Treadwell, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has struggled to live […] The post Patriots, Bill Belichick rolling the dice on former Vikings first-round pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Eagles fans react to Jason Peters news
There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles but the news that former Eagles star Jason Peters is signing with their arch nemesis is sure to kick things up a notch this season. Given how badly the Cowboys needed help at offensive tackle after starting left...
Jets sign multiple players to Practice Squad
The last week of August is the cruelest week in the NFL for players as rosters have to be cut down from 80 to 53 players. Eliminating obvious talent and players who are on the “bubble” never is an easy job for a team front office and coaching staff but remember after all that the National Football League at its core is a business.
NFL・
Philadelphia Eagles' roster comparison: 2021 vs. 2022 offense
The Eagles returned to the postseason in 2021 a year or two ahead of schedule, and their 31-15 road loss to the Buccaneers signaled a change in roster building. He was often criticized for not valuing the linebacker position, and GM Howie Roseman gave the group a complete renovation, signing a pass rusher, an athletic marvel in coverage while drafting the top defender from college football’s best team.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The nonsense of the NFL preseason is finally over and the 2022 NFL season is upon us. That means the time for speculation is over and the time for results is here. Well, almost over. There is still time for some Minnesota Vikings’ bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 1 vs. the Green Bay Packers. What will the Vikings 2022 NFL season bring? The Vikings 2022 roster is one of the best in the league, and few teams did as much as Minnesota did to upgrade its chances this season. For that reason, many of the Vikings’ predictions for 2022 are quite optimistic.
Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach
The Washington Redskins made it official Monday with franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan, naming him assistant defensive line coach ahead of the 2022 season. Kerrigan signed a one-day contract with the Commanders in July so he could retire with the organization where he spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career. During his retirement press conference, Kerrigan expressed an interest in coaching.
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey viewed as player who will make All-Star debut in 2023
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is currently the darling of his team at the moment and it’s easy to see why. The young man out of Kentucky is electric out on the floor and he has a maniacal work ethic that continues to push him forward. Maxey had a...
Offseason in review: New Orleans Saints
The Saints began the post-Drew Brees era in 2021, a season that included mixed results. New Orleans’ defense stood out as one of the best units in the NFL, but its offense struggled down the stretch, in particular, leaving the team outside of the playoff picture. The absence of wideout Michael Thomas was exacerbated by the midseason loss of Brees’ successor, Jameis Winston (leading to a league-worst passing attack), and the questions surrounding their respective futures clouded the onset of the offseason.
Yardbarker
The Eagles culture has changed for the better with Nick Sirianni
Over the last few years, the Philadelphia Eagles franchise’s culture has been unstable. The inconsistency that had plagued them in the front office was reaching it’s boiling point. From the lack of teamwork between scouts and the GM to the lack of workmanship between the head coach and the general manager. It was all becoming a pain point for a franchise that tried to portray themselves differently.
