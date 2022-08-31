Read full article on original website
There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!
If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay
As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
All About The Wichita Falls Skyscraper Scam
While Texans refuse to admit it, not everything is "bigger" in the Lone Star state. Long before oil booms meant $100k lifted trucks and inshore 'Salt Life' stickers, they meant development, good jobs, and big-buck real estate deals. Gaining grounds not only in the oil patch but staking a claim in a convenient urban area and putting down bricks.
Lawton’s Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?
In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
‘Patties For Addie’ fundraiser set for September 9
A drive-thru burger lunch to raise funds for a teenage girl from Iowa Park suffering from a debilitating illness is fast approaching.
KOCO
Blanchard man replicates OSU football field in backyard due to Bedlam bet
BLANCHARD, Okla. — A Blanchard man who replicated the University of Oklahoma's football field in his backyard last year paid off a Bedlam bet just in time for the upcoming season. Last year, Owen Pickard told KOCO 5 that he and his family started painting the field in 2019...
kswo.com
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
Celebrate Lawton’s Mattie Beal with Birthday Tea
If you have never had the opportunity to visit the historic Mattie Beal Home, you are missing out on a huge part of Lawton's history. The Lawton Heritage Association invites you to celebrate the 143rd birthday of Mattie Beal Payne by being their honored guest for an Afternoon Tea from 1:00 through 3:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy eating by candlelight and listening to soothing piano music. You will have table side service and will be served various fruits, hand-crafted sandwiches, scones, cookies, homemade jam, cream, and tea. Bring your friends and family Saturday, September 10th to the Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1008 S.W. 5th Street, Lawton.
newschannel6now.com
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
newschannel6now.com
Hirschi HS teacher receives positive Post-It surprise from students
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local teacher at Hirschi High School had a sweet surprise, after her students posted some positive Post-Its on her classroom door!. Rebecca Buck arrived at school Friday morning to find her door covered in colorful paper squares, featuring positive messages from her students. With...
Wichita County Sheriff says arrested women aiding terrorist ring
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPS lifts Lock Out at MacArthur
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools was on high-alert Wednesday, following rumors on social media of a possible planned shooting which was posted to Facebook overnight. Wednesday morning LPS officials released a statement reassuring parents the post was evaluated and, since it came from out of state, was not...
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
WFISD announces death of librarian
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District announced the passing of a staff member Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Facebook on August 30, WFISD said that Robin Daws, Librarian at Wichita Falls High School, Old High, has died. “Ms. Daws was part of the OId High family for many years and […]
kswo.com
Unclaimed veterans lay to rest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
kswo.com
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
Walmart employee steals thousands in cash from registers
A former Texas Walmart employee stole thousands of dollars from multiple registers just four days after she was hired. Police said she was wearing a blond wig at the time.
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
kswo.com
Burglary suspect arrested after looming over sleeping homeowner, according to officers
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police arrested and charged a man with first degree burglary after he was found by a homeowner Sunday. The catch? The homeowner found the suspect hovering over him while he slept. Officer said Javier Garcia, 45, was chased from the resident’s home on North Hightower,...
