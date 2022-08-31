ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes

Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Monday Down South: With nowhere to go but down, Georgia levels up

Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. The first rule of opening day: Don’t get carried away. It’s Week 1. We don’t know yet what we don’t know. Circumstances change. Teams evolve, devolve, and fall through random trap doors over the course of a season. They discover their identity somewhere in the middle, or lose it. New starters grow into their roles. Freshmen come around. Injuries take their inevitable toll. The fate of the entire team occasionally rests with the kicker. Heroes become goats, and vice versa. Whatever happens, proceed with caution.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
California State
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

Georgia football not shying away from changing up offensive line

Entering the season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the Bulldogs still had competition on the offensive line and would likely plug different players in among the five spots. That was true in the Bulldogs’ season opener, and based on the early returns, it’s a tactic we’ll likely see more going forward.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Zion Ferguson joins LSU's recruiting haul at Grayson

The LSU football program earned a commitment Sunday from Zion Ferguson, a junior at Grayson. The 6-fooot, 165-pound cornerback is the third current Grayson player to commit to LSU, joining teammates Michael Daugherty and Jojo Stone.
GRAYSON, GA
dawgnation.com

Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday

It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Chick#Kickoff#Bulldogs#Sec
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video

It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina unveils uniforms for Week 1 bout against Georgia State

South Carolina has revealed its uniform combination for its season opener against Georgia State on Saturday. The Gamecocks will wear the classic Garnet and Black with matte black helmets and garnet jerseys and pants. It’s hard not to love this look for South Carolina, especially when thinking how it will...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina uses Beamer Ball to topple Georgia State

Beamer Ball is alive and well. A team looking to continue the momentum it built last season when expectations were exceeded, the Gamecocks got a pair of blocked punts in the second half to bust a white-knuckle game wide open. And despite a pair of interceptions, South Carolina coasted to a 35-14 victory to open the 2022 season.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy