Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia has a colorful description for freshman mistakes
Kirby Smart expects plenty from freshman players, and when they make mistakes, the Georgia coaching staff has a colorful term for them. “They have a lot to improve on,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “The most obvious is there was a lot of mistakes — mistakes that even they’ll tell you, we call them WTFs. There’s a lot of things, like, ‘Why did you do that? You didn’t do that all year. The largest growth for those games is game one, 2, 3. In terms of reaction to their mistakes and what makes a guy. … It allows a player to not make the most glaring mistake. Things that you’ve repped a lot.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Monday Down South: With nowhere to go but down, Georgia levels up
Weekly takeaways, trends and technicalities from the weekend’s SEC action. The first rule of opening day: Don’t get carried away. It’s Week 1. We don’t know yet what we don’t know. Circumstances change. Teams evolve, devolve, and fall through random trap doors over the course of a season. They discover their identity somewhere in the middle, or lose it. New starters grow into their roles. Freshmen come around. Injuries take their inevitable toll. The fate of the entire team occasionally rests with the kicker. Heroes become goats, and vice versa. Whatever happens, proceed with caution.
dawgnation.com
Why Mykel Williams started in his first career Georgia football game: ‘He’s going to be very good’
Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt offers candid thoughts about Georgia: 'I didn't expect them to be that good'
Joel Klatt was nearly speechless in describing Georgia’s dominant performance over Oregon on Saturday, and even went so far as to wonder if Georgia did not get the proper respect entering the season. “How about Georgia, what?” Klatt said. “Folks, can we say that the national champion, reigning, who’s...
Georgia football not shying away from changing up offensive line
Entering the season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the Bulldogs still had competition on the offensive line and would likely plug different players in among the five spots. That was true in the Bulldogs’ season opener, and based on the early returns, it’s a tactic we’ll likely see more going forward.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Zion Ferguson joins LSU's recruiting haul at Grayson
The LSU football program earned a commitment Sunday from Zion Ferguson, a junior at Grayson. The 6-fooot, 165-pound cornerback is the third current Grayson player to commit to LSU, joining teammates Michael Daugherty and Jojo Stone.
dawgnation.com
Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene
Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Among Georgia, Oregon Fans at Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game
Saturday’s Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon didn’t prove to be much of a fight. But just outside the field of play, a much more interesting battle took place: angry Dawgs fan vs. angry Ducks fan. The fight occurred in the concourse of...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words About Kirby, Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - Kirby Smart‘s Georgia Bulldogs were the focus of some eye-popping comments from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on Monday. The No. 3 Bulldogs’ 49-3 win over No. 11 Oregon Saturday was the topic of conversation, and the ESPN analyst certainly had something to say about the Dawgs.
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
Look: Ugly Fan Fight At College Football Game On Saturday
It feels like we've gotten an inordinate amount of fan fights in 2022. Fans at the Oregon-Georgia game added to the list yesterday. Old Row Sports shared video of a pretty nasty fan melee on one of the concours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Punches were thrown, and there was some tussling going on as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
College Football World Reacts To Ugly Fan Fight Video
It wouldn't be a college football Saturday without a tough fan fight or two. Saturday, Georgia knocked off Oregon in pretty epic fashion, dominating with a win. Off the field, there was an ugly knockout fan fight. "DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD," the account tweeted. College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after the special teams-fueled win over Georgia State
Shane Beamer was very pleased with his special teams units, especially the punt block team, after a huge win over Georgia State thanks in large part to 2 blocked punts turned touchdowns. After the game, he spoke on the SEC Network+ broadcast, and shared his thoughts. “We needed it tonight,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina unveils uniforms for Week 1 bout against Georgia State
South Carolina has revealed its uniform combination for its season opener against Georgia State on Saturday. The Gamecocks will wear the classic Garnet and Black with matte black helmets and garnet jerseys and pants. It’s hard not to love this look for South Carolina, especially when thinking how it will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: South Carolina uses Beamer Ball to topple Georgia State
Beamer Ball is alive and well. A team looking to continue the momentum it built last season when expectations were exceeded, the Gamecocks got a pair of blocked punts in the second half to bust a white-knuckle game wide open. And despite a pair of interceptions, South Carolina coasted to a 35-14 victory to open the 2022 season.
dawgnation.com
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
Comments / 0