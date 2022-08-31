Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Related
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Four people shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George’s County with 1 dead as cops surround store in Capitol Heights, Maryland
A SHOOTING at a 7-Eleven store has left one person dead and three others hurt in Maryland. One man died from his injuries while the other victims in the quadruple shooting were at the hospital with gunshot wounds, cops said. The gunfire erupted at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland,...
Teenage girl is arrested after making threats on social media to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home
A female high school student has been arrested after making violent online threats to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home. On Saturday around 6pm, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received notification of the threats that were made on social media regarding Walkersville High School and the teacher's house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger
A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
Washington police officer found guilty of raping two 911 callers
A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported. He was found not guilty of another second-degree rape charge, and unlawful...
Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot
A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington DC woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car: police
A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend by mowing him down with her car. Prince George’s County police charged 38-year-old Udele Burno with vehicular manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke. On August 20, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call for...
A mass shooting in Virginia kills 2 people and wounds 5 more. Some of those shot were Norfolk State University students
The US has suffered at least 456 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting may have 'some cognitive loss,' family says
Cooper Roberts, the 8-year old boy severely injured in the Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, may be experiencing some cognitive loss, according to his family.
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 20, shot dead at Portland illegal street racing takeover
A 20-year-old was killed in Portland on Sunday during a shooting that occurred during an illegal street racing takeover, authorities said. Cameron Taylor was at the event on Marine Drive over I-5 in the Eliot neighborhood when gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday. After...
Nephew’s ‘erratic’ behavior at church leads to discovery of slain relatives, Florida cops say
A wellness check across state lines turned up two bodies in what police ruled a double homicide.
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
"I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wendy Cook, principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School," South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
CBS News
18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.
DC teen arrested in shooting block from charter school after being turned away by school resource officer
Washington, D.C., police arrested a 15-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and wounding two fellow students just a block away from the public charter school the three teens attended as classmates. D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the shooting was reported before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Lee...
2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students
A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
Shooting at 7-Eleven leaves one dead and multiple injured
A shooting at a Maryland 7-Eleven near Washington, D.C., on Saturday night resulted in a man being killed and multiple others being injured, police said.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 6