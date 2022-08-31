ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
Daily Mail

Teenage girl is arrested after making threats on social media to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home

A female high school student has been arrested after making violent online threats to blow up her Maryland high school and her teacher's home. On Saturday around 6pm, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office received notification of the threats that were made on social media regarding Walkersville High School and the teacher's house.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Washington, DC
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Fox News

Washington police officer found guilty of raping two 911 callers

A jury has found a former Spokane, Washington, police officer guilty of raping two women while on duty. After nearly seven days of deliberation, Nathan Nash was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree rape and third-degree rape, KXLY-TV reported. He was found not guilty of another second-degree rape charge, and unlawful...
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Mail

Library police officer is killed during baton training after retired lieutenant, 58, hired to help with exercise took out a gun and fired a shot

A retired police officer fatally shot a woman during a training exercise at a Washington, D.C. library, according to the metropolitan police. Former police lieutenant Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested after he pulled out his gun and shot 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, from Maryland, in the conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Man, 20, shot dead at Portland illegal street racing takeover

A 20-year-old was killed in Portland on Sunday during a shooting that occurred during an illegal street racing takeover, authorities said. Cameron Taylor was at the event on Marine Drive over I-5 in the Eliot neighborhood when gunfire erupted just before 11 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday. After...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

2 dead in shooting at Virginia party attended by college students

A shooting at a Virginia party promoted on social media and attended by college students early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured, police said. Norfolk State University identified one of the dead as Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a second-year student who was a "pre-nursing" major from New York. No age was given.
NORFOLK, VA
