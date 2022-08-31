ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, KS

adastraradio.com

Salthawks Soar after Rugged Start in Beating Eisenhower

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It was a tough start to the season for the Hutchinson High football team. Just 14 minutes into the season, the Salthawks had given up 20 points and trailed Eisenhower by 13. The Salthawks defense stiffened after, and behind a great game from quarterback Nic Lange,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Bullpups Open the High School Football Season at Home, Defeating Great Bend

McPherson, Kan. – High School Football made its return back to McPherson on Friday Night, as the Bullpups hosted the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium. Before fans could comfortably find their seat, the Bullpups were able to force a turnover on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, as Gavin Richardson would come up with the Pups first takeaway.
adastraradio.com

MMS Opens the Football Season; 7th and 8th Grade Results from Thursday

McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Bullpups Win Back-to-Back Meets to Begin 2022 Season

McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High School hosted a Girls Varsity Tennis Invitational Thursday that included the Bullpups and six other schools. The Pups were able to use their home court to their advantage to finish first, as they’ve now begun the 2022 season with back-to-back tournament wins. “Our...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Trinity Knocks Off Perennial Power Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic football team may have announced its presence to the rest of Class 1A Friday. Taking on perennial power Sedgwick, a 1A semifinalist last season, Trinity was trying to shake off a rare losing season last season, as the Celtics went 4-5. But with 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, Trinity showed what it could be capable of this season by beating Sedgwick 24-18 on Friday in Sedgwick.
SEDGWICK, KS
adastraradio.com

Buhler Can’t Keep Up in Second Half in Loss to Andover Central

BUHLER, Kan. – A much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal rematch looked the part Friday at Crusader Stadium well into the second half. But Buhler ultimately couldn’t keep up, and Andover Central pulled away late for a 35-13 win. Andover Central handed Buhler its only two losses last season, one...
BUHLER, KS
adastraradio.com

Dragons Notch Big Road Victory in KJCCC Opener

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team opened the 2022 Jayhawk Conference season with a key 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Blue Devils on Wednesday at the KCK Soccer Complex. The Blue Dragons start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018....
KANSAS CITY, KS
adastraradio.com

Karen Joan Anderson

Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson High School Honored by the KSHSAA

TOPEKA, Kan. – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to Induct Three

HUTCHINSON, Ks. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Jimmy Lee “Poppy” Flood

Jimmy Lee “Poppy” Flood, 84, formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in Splendora, TX. He was retired from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections and was the print shop supervisor at the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory in Hutchinson. He also worked for Kittell Printing in McPherson and owned and operated his own print shop in McPherson with son, Jimmy, Jr.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain

Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina

Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
SALINA, KS
KSN.com

Severe storm in Barton County causes damage

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS

