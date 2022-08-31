Read full article on original website
Salthawks Soar after Rugged Start in Beating Eisenhower
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It was a tough start to the season for the Hutchinson High football team. Just 14 minutes into the season, the Salthawks had given up 20 points and trailed Eisenhower by 13. The Salthawks defense stiffened after, and behind a great game from quarterback Nic Lange,...
Bullpups Open the High School Football Season at Home, Defeating Great Bend
McPherson, Kan. – High School Football made its return back to McPherson on Friday Night, as the Bullpups hosted the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium. Before fans could comfortably find their seat, the Bullpups were able to force a turnover on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, as Gavin Richardson would come up with the Pups first takeaway.
Bullpups Prepare to Open the 2022 Football Season vs Great Bend Friday Night
McPherson, Kan. – After concluding the 2021 season 7-3 overall, and 5-1 in AVCTL Div. III, Head Football Coach Jace Pavlovich and the McPherson High Bullpups are eager to kickoff the 2022 season Friday night, as they’re set to host the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium at 7 p.m.
MMS Opens the Football Season; 7th and 8th Grade Results from Thursday
McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
Bulldog Cross Country Teams Kick off 2022 Season at Terry Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson College Cross Country team got off to a great start at the 21 team Terry Masterson Twilight hosted by Hutchinson Community College. The men finished 7th overall led by a 21st place finish by Freshman Alexander Holmes with a 4 mile time of...
Bullpups Win Back-to-Back Meets to Begin 2022 Season
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High School hosted a Girls Varsity Tennis Invitational Thursday that included the Bullpups and six other schools. The Pups were able to use their home court to their advantage to finish first, as they’ve now begun the 2022 season with back-to-back tournament wins. “Our...
Trinity Knocks Off Perennial Power Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic football team may have announced its presence to the rest of Class 1A Friday. Taking on perennial power Sedgwick, a 1A semifinalist last season, Trinity was trying to shake off a rare losing season last season, as the Celtics went 4-5. But with 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, Trinity showed what it could be capable of this season by beating Sedgwick 24-18 on Friday in Sedgwick.
Buhler Can’t Keep Up in Second Half in Loss to Andover Central
BUHLER, Kan. – A much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal rematch looked the part Friday at Crusader Stadium well into the second half. But Buhler ultimately couldn’t keep up, and Andover Central pulled away late for a 35-13 win. Andover Central handed Buhler its only two losses last season, one...
MHS Boys Claim 4th, Girls 6th in Opening Cross Country Invitational Thursday
Great Bend, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team opened the season Thursday, both varsity teams were able to set new times for the season that they look to improve on, while improving on their average time as a team by over a minute from their meet last season at the Lake Barton Course.
Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch
TESCOTT, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - “I mean, everything about is different, Right?” said Tescott quarterback Blake Green. “Nothing is the same other than hit the guy that has the ball.”. Wild West football has made its way into KSHSAA. Now 26 teams state-wide are taking on...
Dragons Notch Big Road Victory in KJCCC Opener
KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team opened the 2022 Jayhawk Conference season with a key 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Blue Devils on Wednesday at the KCK Soccer Complex. The Blue Dragons start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018....
SC’s Troyer inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame
STERLING, Kan. – Team accolades are nothing new for Sterling College Forensics Coach, Ken Troyer. He was recently honored for his individual accomplishments as a coach by being inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022. “Congratulations to Ken Troyer...
Karen Joan Anderson
Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
McPherson High School Honored by the KSHSAA
TOPEKA, Kan. – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from...
Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor to Induct Three
HUTCHINSON, Ks. – The 23rd class of the Wall of Honor at Hutchinson High School features a trio of HHS alumni. The 2022-23 honorees are Terry Bisbee, class of 1966; Robert “Bob” Johnson, class of 1940; and Fred Kaplan, class of 1972. Sponsored by the HHS Alumni...
Jimmy Lee “Poppy” Flood
Jimmy Lee “Poppy” Flood, 84, formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in Splendora, TX. He was retired from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections and was the print shop supervisor at the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory in Hutchinson. He also worked for Kittell Printing in McPherson and owned and operated his own print shop in McPherson with son, Jimmy, Jr.
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
City of Salina plans meeting to discuss W. Magnolia Road project
The City of Salina is planning an improvement project for part of W. Magnolia Road and you're invited to a meeting about it. What the city is billing as the W. Magnolia Road Project-Open House Meeting is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 7 in the College Center Conference Room at K-State Salina, 2310 Centennial Road.
