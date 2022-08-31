ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Talented tyke pays visit to Louisiana State Troopers

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12b568_0hcbk1zN00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The winner of Baton Rouge’s Miss Louisiana Mini contest paid a visit to Louisiana State Troopers Tuesday (August 30).

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the talented tyke stopped by Troop G, which is based in Bossier City, to provide officers with refreshments and take a picture with them.

The young winner, Jaylynn Solorza, also went on to earn the national title of Miss Universal Mini 2022.

Innocence Project New Orleans helps free Sullivan Walter after 35 years in prison

After her visit with Troop G, LSP used its official Facebook page to express appreciation, saying, “Thank you for the treats and the visit!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La.-- Senior Citizens are amongst the most vulnerable population here is something that could empower them there's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Bossier City, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tyke#Louisiana State Police#Miss Louisiana#Louisiana State Troopers#Troop G#Lsp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
cenlanow.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
townandtourist.com

10 BEST Water Parks in Louisiana (All-Inclusive Fun Experiences)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The state of Louisiana is located in the southeast region of the US on the Gulf of Mexico. The state is known for its rich cultural heritage, Cajun and creole, Madrid Gras celebrations, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

1 dead in Highland house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire in Shreveport‘s Highland neighborhood Monday morning that claimed the life of one person. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 1000 block of Blanchard Place in Shreveport just before 9:30 a.m and arrived to find...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy