Coralville Pride Festival expands in second year
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville had its second pride festival Sunday afternoon with expanded events and hours. The event moved from the Tavern Blue last year to the Green State Credit Union this year, to open up more space for activities. Those activities included food, drinks and live music. Organizers...
La Port City residents work to save golf & country club days before it’s set to close
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - To many, the La Porte City Gold & Country Club is a place rich with history, memories, and camaraderie within the small town. That’s why they are doing everything they can to gather the $400,000 to save it before September 10th. Matt Craft...
Eastern Iowa company looking to ‘revolutionize’ the housing market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The housing market has soared this year, according to Forbes. And real estate company Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going.
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pit bull owners in Keystone were given just days over the holiday weekend to remove their dogs or risk fines and having their pets taken. A handful of families received written notices on Friday from the City of Keystone that their pet dog violated the city’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds. The notice gives families three days, going into the Labor Day weekend, to remove the dog or “the City of Keystone will take such steps necessary to remove said animal.”
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
Third and final consideration for solar panel projects Tuesday evening
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold their third and final consideration on two rezoning ordinances. It would allow two solar panel projects to be built on 1,100 acres near Palo. The projects would go up along Palo Marsh Road, near the McClintock...
Skyler Strong Scramble raises funds for Skyler Moss Foundation
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - One hundred twenty golfers hit the links over Labor Day weekend in the first-ever Skyler Strong Scramble hosted at the Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon. “It’s amazing. It’s overwhelming. We were hoping for this kind of a turn out, so we were very pleased. It...
Cloudy tonight, but partly cloudy on Labor Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet Sunday afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mostly cloudy sky, we’ll stay quiet overnight will lows cooling into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky over most of the region. We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window on Labor Day, but the clouds are expected to clear out in the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine. Tomorrow’s temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s across our region.
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people went to the hospital, with one flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by helicopter, following a two vehicle crash. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Equinox was driving south on Linn-Jones Road, when it didn’t stop for a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. This was around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 151, and is in the area between Springville and Fairview.
A great recipe for Family Meals Month is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -September is Family Meals Month and Whitney Hemmer shares a great family recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. 1. Make two layers using the ingredients listed above. 2. Heat the oven to 400°F and put the lasagna in the oven for around 20 minutes. 3....
Patchy Fog possible Tuesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will continue to filter into Eastern Iowa tonight, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky with lows expected to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog is possible across our area Tuesday morning, along with a mostly cloudy sky. You might need a few extra minutes on your trip to work and school tomorrow.
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Coralville man charged in Taboo nightclub shooting booked in Linn County Jail
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on September 2nd, nearly four months after the deadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th. Three people died and nine others were injured in that shooting. Walker was originally...
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
Korean War veterans of the 39th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon hold annual gathering
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five veterans of the Korean War and the 39th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon held their 68th annual gathering in Cedar Rapids Saturday. They caught up and shared stories of the war; memories they remembered like it was yesterday. “When we were headed back from Korea,...
Sunshine expected to return Sunday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds will stick around tonight following a cloudy Saturday across Eastern Iowa. Overnight lows will cool into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. Isolated showers are also possible overnight. We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window Sunday morning. Still, the clouds will...
University of Iowa research plays crucial role in Voyager Mission
Watch for areas of fog early this morning. It may be thick in spots. This afternoon, plan on partly cloudy sky and highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Linn County inmate failed to return to jail Saturday evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Law enforcement is looking for Trevor Lee Nortmann. Nortmann was released Saturday on a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center. He did not return on time. Nortmann is currently awaiting trial for burglary in the 3rd degree. Anyone with information about...
Tory Taylor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has named University of Iowa punter Tory Taylor the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Iowa’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State. Taylor averaged 47.9 yards on a career-high 10 punts with seven of those punts landing...
Air Force rushes for 582 yards, 5 TDs in 48-17 win over UNI
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels completed three passes for 109 yards and carried it 12 times for 107 as Air Force opened the season with a 48-17 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday. Daniels’ first pass of the game went for an 80-yard touchdown as he...
