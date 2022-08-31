Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
valleynewslive.com
Two die after car hits tree on Highway 2 near Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
Comments / 0