Housing non-profit returning to Baltimore after causing City Hall commotion

A bid to save a proposed plan to offer dollar homes in Baltimore backfired back in April when hundreds of people became unruly at a hearing in City Hall.

“I don’t understand why you’re doing the bidding for the real estate community out there and for the investors,” an affordable housing advocate launched at Councilwoman Odette Ramos during that hearing.

“You can’t accuse me of that!” she replied, “You’re not from here, sir. You don’t even know.”

Imagine Ramos’ surprise when she learned the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America or NACA plans to return to Baltimore next week for a five-day event at the convention center offering access to below market mortgages.

“It’s appalling to me that the way they treated the mayor and the way they treated me and the way that they treated the city council that they would have the nerve to come back,” said Ramos.

If the politicans offended by NACA CEO Bruce Marks haven’t forgotten the exchange, neither has the affordable housing magnate who we spoke to from the non-profit’s headquarters in Boston.”

“It would have been easier for us not to advocate at that hearing, not to fight for affordable home ownership and not to go against the established politicians who want to just deal with those properties on their own on the insider deals, but that’s not NACA,” said Marks, “We’ll continue to advocate. So we’ve never backed off, and we’re not backing off now.”

No down payment, no closing costs, no fees and a below market fixed rate?

What’s not to like?

But Ramos says she’s heard from customers who say they can be empty promises.

“Either they’ve been members for a long time, but still haven’t gotten a house or they have been cancelling appointments… the customer service part, which is one of the things I brought up at the hearing actually has rung true,” said Ramos.

The councilwoman has even gone so far as to ask the convention center to cancel the event, but it can’t break its contract to provide the venue.

She's now encouraging city residents looking for a home to instead seek assistance from local organizations that are HUD certified.

“I urge residents who are looking to purchase a home to seek homeownership counseling from HUD certified housing counseling agencies in Baltimore City. The agencies listed below are respected in our communities, and will help repair credit, find homebuyer benefits so it is easier to purchase in this market, and ensure that your mortgage is legitimate and works for you."

Here's a list: