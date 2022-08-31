Read full article on original website
Related
Smile! Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Four Who Looked Right Into Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Woman
An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in the city last weekend. Authorities say 28-year-old Lester Robinson was taken into custody on August 31st. He is facing conspiracy to commit murder and related weapon charges. In the early morning hours of Sunday,...
Brigantine, NJ, PD: Home Health Aide Charged for Defrauding 90-year-old Woman
Authorities in Brigantine say a home healthcare aide has been charged for defrauding the 90-year-old woman that she was taking care of. The Brigantine Police Department says an investigation began this past April when they received reports of "numerous unauthorized transactions on two debit cards" that belonged to the elderly woman.
987thecoast.com
76 Year Old Atlantic City Man Killed in Pedestrian-Motor Vehicle Accident
76 year old Orlando Fraga of Atlantic City was killed in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning. Police say Fraga was struck by a vehicle driven by 26 year old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City, who left the scene of the accident. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is working with local police on the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man is charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, struck Orlando Fraga at about 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds. Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.
Former N.J. coach of the year found dead was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sought in domestic violence stabbing charged with attempted murder
Authorities are looking for a Gloucester County man who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic dispute in a car. The 27-year-old woman was driving her vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Friday night when her passenger, Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the face, neck, chest, back and arms with a folding knife, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
Motorist charged with leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash
Authorities have charged a motorist in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Atlantic City. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, of Atlantic City, was driving an SUV on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when police say he struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
fox29.com
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured - including 2 teens - after sextuple shooting erupts in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in the early hours of Labor Day, leaving two people dead and another four injured in North Philadelphia. Police say the sextuple shooting occurred between West Russel and North 8th streets around 1 a.m. Monday. A 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after...
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Hit by Vehicle, One Critically Injured, on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a vehicle on Route 30 this past Friday night. The accident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened in the westbound lanes around 11 PM by the Royal Lodge Hotel, just west of Delilah Road. Officials say, "investigators learned...
fox29.com
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
fox29.com
Unsolved Overbrook homicide: Who killed 15-year-old Angelo Walker?
OVERBROOK - Transitioning from the field to the sidelines, Coach Bill Sytsma says football is still his passion, one that’s brought a lot of purpose as he transitioned from player to coach. In recent years, there has been unexpected pain, as well. "It’s a little over two years and...
NBC Philadelphia
Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn
A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0