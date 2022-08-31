ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76 Year Old Atlantic City Man Killed in Pedestrian-Motor Vehicle Accident

76 year old Orlando Fraga of Atlantic City was killed in a hit and run accident early Sunday morning. Police say Fraga was struck by a vehicle driven by 26 year old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City, who left the scene of the accident. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is working with local police on the investigation.
Atlantic City man charged in fatal hit-and-run

An Atlantic City man is charged with fatally hitting a pedestrian and then leaving the scene. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, struck Orlando Fraga at about 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds. Fraga, 76, of Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.
Motorist charged with leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Authorities have charged a motorist in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Atlantic City. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, of Atlantic City, was driving an SUV on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when police say he struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
