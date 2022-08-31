Council races set for Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village

Many mayors are running in Fairview; Write-in choice will win Wood Village seat.

East Multnomah County voters will have a bevy of choices this November as many candidates threw their hats into the ring to lead the cities of Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village.

The filing deadline for all three cities was end-of-day Tuesday, Aug. 30, and voters will make their decisions during the Nov. 8 General Election.

Here's who filed:

Troutdale

The city of Troutdale has a unique system to select its city councilors. Rather than run for a specific seat, all of the candidates are thrown in a general pool for the three open positions — Position 1, 3 and 5. After the election, the top-three vote getters will be named to council.

Incumbents David Ripma and Nick Moon are both seeking reelection, while filling out the ballot are Geoffrey Wunn and Gian Paolo Mammone.

Fairview

In Fairview both current and former mayors are running for election.

For the mayor's seat it will be a rematch between incumbent Brian Cooper and former Mayor Ted Tosterud, who lost his bid for reelection back in 2018 to Cooper.

Three other council seats are up for grabs. Position 4 will be incumbent Balwant Bhullar against Jenni Weber; Position 5 is incumbent Steve Owen against another former Mayor Mike Weatherby; and Position 6 will be between Paul Copeland and Jose Mendez, with incumbent Darren Riordan not filing for reelection.

Wood Village

In Wood Village there is likely to be a write-in victory for one of three council seats.

Because no candidates filed for Position 1, currently held by Councilor Bruce Nissen who is not seeking reelection, a write-in choice will receive the most votes. That last happened in Wood Village in 2016, and the candidate accepted the nomination.

The other two races will have incumbents running unopposed — Position 4 with John Miner, and Position 5 with Lynnea Amend.