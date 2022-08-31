Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
wfmd.com
TJ High Teacher One Of Seven Finalists For Md. Teacher Of The Year
That honor will be announced next month. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) A music teacher at Governor Thomas Johnson High School has been named one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year for 2022–2023. Jonathan Kurtz has taught music for 19 years for students from 9th to 12th grade. He also oversees the Academy of Fine Arts which is open to students from all ten comprehensive high schools in the Frederick County Public School System.
fox5dc.com
High school athletes driving teammates to games concerns some parents in Montgomery County
DERWOOD, Md. - Should student athletes be driving teammates to away games? Some parents in Montgomery County say they don't want their kids doing it. Multiple Magruder High School field hockey and lacrosse parents are concerned. They say it’s both an equity and safety issue. Terri Kramer told FOX...
WJLA
Activists accuse PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson of hiding data showing poor student performance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Statistics, testing, and performance data have all shown that the pandemic has been hard on students and that learning has suffered. Data leaked to 7News On Your Side in June showed that last year in Prince George’s County, for English across grades 3-10, only 11% to 36% of students are met expectations. For math, the scores declined through the grades from 38% meeting expectations in kindergarten, to 2% in 7th grade and 0% in 8th grade. For algebra 1, only 3% of students in met the benchmark expectation this spring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teachers, substitute teachers to receive one-time bonus
Teachers and other school workers in Fairfax County, Virginia, will receive a one-time bonus later this year as part of the school system’s plan to spend unused money from last year’s budget. The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a plan to spend over $90 million...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
NBC Washington
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved
Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Bowser reaffirms stance on SROs in DC schools
WASHINGTON - After Wednesday's shooting outside IDEA Charter School in Northeast, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III was asked if he thought School Resource Officers could have helped deter the situation. "I think that incidents like this really underscores the importance of having our school resource officers who are able...
WJLA
DC mom spends $80/day to take son from Southeast to special ed classes in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday afternoon outside Hardy Middle School in Georgetown, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school buses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “22 dollars and 74 centers is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Landon School responds to video of students chanting racist slur on Metro
Landon School released a statement Friday condemning the behavior of a group of students from the Bethesda private boys school who are shown in a video circulating online chanting a racist slur while riding the Metro on Thursday night. “We are deeply concerned by the video showing a group of...
montgomeryschoolsmd.org
MCPS to Hold Job Fair on Sept. 7
MCPS will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Montgomery College's Rockville campus, in the Student Services Building. Free parking is available in student lots. See open positions and apply.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Woodgrove High School honors student-athlete who died after medical emergency
PURCELLVILLE, Va. - A Loudoun County community is remembering a young girl who passed away unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. Colette Baine was a Woodgrove High School student-athlete. Her classmates hosted "The Purple Out" in honor of her and to spread awareness of epilepsy. The football game Friday...
WTOP
Landon School ‘deeply concerned’ after video shows students using racial slur on Metro
Officials at the Landon School in Montgomery County, Maryland, condemn the behavior displayed by its students — including singing a racial slur — inside a Metro train in a viral video. The video — posted Thursday on multiple social media platforms — shows a group of students shouting...
Lockdown at Maryland high school lifted after no danger found
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A high school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after there was a report that someone was in the area with a gun. Bladensburg High School, located at 4200 58th Ave., began a lockdown at 1 p.m. as a precaution. As of 2:30 p.m., the school remained locked […]
‘Montgomery Goes Purple’ for recovery month in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — September is National Recovery Month and to mark it, Montgomery County held a resource fair and candlelight vigil. Mike Howe has been sober for 30 years and helps others on their journey to recovery. “Keep coming back,” said Howe. “Don’t quit five minutes before the miracle and raise […]
WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
downtownfrederick.org
Labor Day in Downtown Frederick
Celebrate the unofficial end of summer in Downtown Frederick this Labor Day weekend!. With FREE PARKING in all of the City’s garages on Sunday, September 4 from 8am-2pm and all day at meters and garages on Monday, September 5, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t make a weekend of it in Downtown Frederick!
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan Announces Additional Judicial Appointments
ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state. Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit...
mocoshow.com
Gold’s Gym to Open New Location in Germantown
Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. Gold’s Gym currently has a Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we are awaiting word on if this opening will have any affect on that location. Gold’s has additional Montgomery County locations in Rockville Town Square, Wintergreen Plaza in Rockville, Airpark in Gaithersburg, Olney, and the Layhill shopping center in Silver Spring.
Comments / 0