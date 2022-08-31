ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

East Hill Church to host Gresham Town Hall discussion

By Christopher Keizur
 4 days ago
Next week's panel conversation to have attendees 'disagree agreeably' and ask questions, share concerns

A downtown church is convening a different sort of "table" in the face of acrimonious debate that is plaguing the city and preventing meaningful steps forward.

East Hill Church is hosting a town hall meeting with Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter and Gresham City Councilor Vincent Jones-Dixon to allow congregates and community members to ask questions, share concerns, and have a conversation about how to solve the city's issues.

"The win is having the city show up and the church convening a table that is not polarizing," said Pastor Keith Jenkins.

He described listening for understanding, rather than agreement — a skill he admitted learning through his marriage to co-lead pastor Coco Jenkins and one too many instances of not taking the trash out. Pastor Keith said the town hall and future conversations should be about the big picture, rather than being bogged down by minute details that have been derailing political meetings both locally and nationally.

"I want our church to conduct ourselves in a certain manner befitting of our faith," he said. "We have to figure out how to disagree agreeably."

The Town Hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at East Hill Church, 701 N. Main Ave. Conversations, which will be spurred by the public, will touch on public safety, housing/homelessness, economic development, education, city budget, parks and recreation, and more.

This is the first time East Hill Church has hosted a town hall meeting like this. All community members, not just the 1,500 East Hill congregates, are welcome to attend. The day will conclude with an ice cream social.

"I said yes without even knowing what they wanted to do, because I want to be a partner with the city," Pastor Keith said. "We felt this was necessary — for the church to earn her voice in the community through service."

That has been a common refrain for East Hill since the onset of the pandemic and the Jenkins taking the reins in 2019. Spurred by Pastor Coco and many dedicated church employees and volunteers, East Hill became a center for donation events, feeding nearly 175,000 families in 2020 and 2021. The congregation also took on small acts of kindness and service, like shopping for homebound neighbors.

"East Hill is a big part of the faith community," Vetter said. "We have connected with community-based organizations, but not as well with our local faith community. This is a way to start reaching different groups in our city."

The hope for the city is that this East Hill town hall will be the harbinger for future community gatherings. The information gathered at the town hall will be passed along to City Council, and department heads to help inform future decisions.

"What we have heard is that people want us to come to them and meet where they are, not force them to always come to City Hall," Vetter said.

If you are a faith group, community organization, or club and would like to host a similar discussion, contact the city manager's office by emailing Ashley.graff@greshamoregon.gov

Comments / 1

 

Gresham Outlook

Gresham's homeless services are 'shining examples of success'

SPONSORED CONTENT: City Councilor Sue Piazza writes this column to provide insights about the history, amenities and local government of the Gresham community.SPONSORED CONTENT: Did you know that Gresham has a specialized team dedicated to homeless services? Homelessness has become a national epidemic from our metro region to New York City, southern states, and Hawaii. And while other communities have been unwilling to fund this challenge holistically, Gresham's approach and record are shining examples of success. One key element of the success is the homeless service specialists on the ground within the city who establish meaningful and authentic relationships...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham, OR
