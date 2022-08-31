ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

247Sports

'I'm glad he came back to me': Given second chance, Johnson makes amends for early fumble

Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson's first rush at Florida was nothing short of disastrous. The Gators, marching down the field on the opening drive of the game, were nearing the Utah red zone with a fresh set of downs. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson handed the ball off at the 32-yard line to Johnson, who bulldozed over one Utah defender at the line of scrimmage before the biggest error of his day occurred.
247Sports

Florida's defense repeatedly comes up with critical stops in win over Utah

The post-game statistics didn’t paint a proper picture of what had just occurred. Utah committed fewer costly penalties, just three to Florida’s seven, and the Utes’ offense managed more first downs than UF’s attack in the opposition’s first trip in program history to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Factor in that the Gators’ offense had put the ball on the ground repeatedly, and it didn’t read quite like a recipe for success.
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference

Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
247Sports

BYU vs. USF will televised on ESPNU which means things might get weird

BYU will kick off their season this afternoon in Tampa, FL against the USF Bulls. The Cougars are 12-point favorites on the road and seemingly the entire country is expecting a BYU win. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons. The Bulls, on the other hand, haven't won more than two games in a season since 2019.
247Sports

Knee-jerk reactions to USF's loss against BYU

TAMPA — No. 25 BYU was in full control from the opening kickoff against USF in both teams’ season openers on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium. The Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead that blossomed to a 38-7 halftime deficit. The Bulls did score in a season-opener against an FBS opponent for the first time since the 2017 season, so that’s at least a semblance of improvement.
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
