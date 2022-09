NORMAN — The Brent Venables era got off to an electrifying start on Saturday. A rapid-fire offense paired with a hungry defense and the No. 9-ranked Sooners routed UTEP 45-13 at Memorial Stadium. A 31-point favorite, OU raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, then coasted...

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO