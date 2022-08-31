Read full article on original website
Indiana football defeats Illinois 23-20 for first Big Ten win since 2020
Indiana football won its home opener and first Big Ten matchup of the season against Illinois on Friday. The Hoosiers, who came into the game without having a starting quarterback publicly announced, gave the reins to redshirt junior and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Indiana won 23-20 with the thrilling endingas...
Indiana women’s soccer’s match against Notre Dame canceled Sunday due to inclement weather
Sunday’s match between Indiana and the University of Notre Dame has been canceled due to inclement weather and poor pitch conditions. It’s the second straight day a scheduled game between Notre Dame and Indiana has been called off. The men’s match was postponed yesterday a few hours before the scheduled kickoff.
3 keys to winning as Indiana men’s soccer takes on the University of Notre Dame Saturday
Indiana men’s soccer welcomes an intrastate foe in No. 22 University of Notre Dame at 8 p.m. on Saturday night. The Hoosiers will enter the contest with a 0-1-1 record after a frustrating 3-3 draw to the University of Portland. While the attacking play has blossomed against formidable backlines, key mistakes in the midfield and on defense have kept the win tally at zero.
Plans for affordable homes in northwest Bloomington hope to decrease the unhoused population
The Bloomington Housing and Neighborhood Development (HAND) department announced plans to build new affordable housing units in northwest Bloomington on August 24th. HAND Director John Zody said the department takes three things into account when building affordable housing. This includes housing security, rental housing and home ownership. “For this project,...
Monroe County organizations offer support, services and mentoring for children, young adults
Multiple organizations in the Monroe County area serve youth seeking support and enrichment. These organizations offer shelter, mentoring and after-school activities. Safe Place of Monroe County, a division of the national Safe Place organization, is a community-wide outreach service for at-risk youth in crisis situations. Program coordinator Brigitt Nasby said the program mainly focuses on helping those who are unhoused and those diagnosed with a mental illness offering youth-in-need shelter and counseling. While the program primarily serves youth ages 10 – 17, Safe Place can also help people 18 – 22 years old with creating a safety plan and getting connected to long-term resources. The Monroe County program, run by the Youth Service Bureau, has been operating since 1987.
