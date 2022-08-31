Trash piling up after Pitt students return to Oakland, prompting neighbor complaints

PITTSBURGH — With Pitt students back in Oakland for the fall semester, trash is piling up in front of some off-campus houses where they live.

Neighbors are pleading with them to clean up the boxes, beer cans and mattresses on yards and sidewalks.

“I walk a lot. I’m retired. I get about 8,000 steps a day, so I’ve been dodging a lot of trash on the sidewalks,” said longtime Oakland resident and former Pitt employee, Michael Yaklich.

He knows what to expect when students return to the area.

“You’re going to live with a lot of noise. You’re going to live with some trash,” said Yaklich. “I’ve adjusted to it. I’ve lived on this block for 23 years.”

According to the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation, residents have filed more than 200 complaints about trash and recycling issues in the last six weeks.

The group says that often new students simply don’t know the trash and recycling rules, which are difficult to enforce because trash collection has usually happened by the time city inspectors respond.

Yaklich believes the landlords need to be more accountable.

“I was a student once. They’re going to do that, but the landlords that are making the money off of them need to be the ones policing that, in my opinion,” said Yaklich.

In response, the university says students are expected to live up to the Pitt Promise, which includes being “good neighbors.”

