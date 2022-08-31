ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Trash piling up after Pitt students return to Oakland, prompting neighbor complaints

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uxjc_0hcbfSso00

PITTSBURGH — With Pitt students back in Oakland for the fall semester, trash is piling up in front of some off-campus houses where they live.

Neighbors are pleading with them to clean up the boxes, beer cans and mattresses on yards and sidewalks.

“I walk a lot. I’m retired. I get about 8,000 steps a day, so I’ve been dodging a lot of trash on the sidewalks,” said longtime Oakland resident and former Pitt employee, Michael Yaklich.

He knows what to expect when students return to the area.

“You’re going to live with a lot of noise. You’re going to live with some trash,” said Yaklich. “I’ve adjusted to it. I’ve lived on this block for 23 years.”

According to the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation, residents have filed more than 200 complaints about trash and recycling issues in the last six weeks.

The group says that often new students simply don’t know the trash and recycling rules, which are difficult to enforce because trash collection has usually happened by the time city inspectors respond.

Yaklich believes the landlords need to be more accountable.

“I was a student once. They’re going to do that, but the landlords that are making the money off of them need to be the ones policing that, in my opinion,” said Yaklich.

In response, the university says students are expected to live up to the Pitt Promise, which includes being “good neighbors.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Downed tree disrupts T service in South Hills

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A downed tree is disrupting T service in the South Hills. There is no service between Library Station and Washington Junction, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. PRT said a shuttle bus is being sent. This is a developing story. Check back for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

30 rounds fired in McKeesport neighborhood, bystander hurt

Allegheny County Police are investigating after they said 30 rounds were fired in a McKeesport neighborhood Sunday, injuring a woman who was sitting on her porch. Police and paramedics responded to Craig Street at 5:30 p.m. and found that two homes and three vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. The 68-year-old woman had an arm injury. Police said her home was not the target of the shooting.
MCKEESPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer injured in crash returning from President Biden’s speech in West Mifflin

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a crash on his way back from President Biden’s speech in West Mifflin, officials confirmed. The crash happened along the Parkway West in Robinson Township on Monday evening. According to a Pittsburgh public information officer, the officer was injured, but conscious and alert. He was taken to a local hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 Investigates: Another COVID outbreak at Brighton Rehab

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — 11 Investigates has learned that Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County is again experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. The nursing home, the site of one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the state during the pandemic, has been dealing with this latest outbreak for at least the past couple of weeks.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Trash Collection#Petedelucatv
Phys.org

Storms are getting worse. What does that mean for our health?

As adverse weather events like heavy rainfall, subsequent flooding and heat waves grow more severe and increase in frequency, checking the weather forecast means much more than knowing if you need an umbrella: Extreme weather is inextricably linked to our safety and well-being. Though Western Pennsylvania is not usually vulnerable...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Pooches in the Pool' returns for Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With summer coming to an end, you can let your pup cool off in one of Allegheny County's four pools. The Allegheny County Park's "Pooches in the Pool" event is back this Labor Day. It's taking place Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All dogs are welcome to go and make a splash. The cost is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. Those tickets can be found right here.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Pittsburgh police officer driving back from President Biden's event injured in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on the Parkway West. The crash happened Monday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 376 near Exit 59 in Robinson Township. Sources told KDKA-TV that the officer was driving back from President Joe Biden's speech in West Mifflin at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227.The officer's role at the event is not clear at this time. Pittsburgh Public Safety did say the officer was alert and conscious and taken to a local hospital after the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

Monessen man accused of throwing rocks at business, fighting officers

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monessen man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after he allegedly threw rocks at a local business and fought the police. Monessen police say their run-in with Charles Turman began with a call from MRC Global, a business in town that claimed Turman was terrorizing employees and throwing rocks. Turman allegedly fled the scene but Monessen officers pulled him over a short time later. According to police, Turman got out of his car and immediately became aggressive and shouted racial epithets at the officers, threatening to shoot them. At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, Turman battled multiple officers from different departments before law enforcement used a taser to subdue him. However, once back at the Monessen police station, investigators say he again became agitated, violent and destructive. "While he was being held in the cell, he started throwing toilet paper, feces on the wall, on the floor, and threatened to throw feces at officers," Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz said.Yuhasz says a few officers suffered minor scrapes and bruises as a result. Turman is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on bond. He faces multiple counts, including aggravated assault.
MONESSEN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy