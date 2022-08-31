ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday.

The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers.

Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television host styled her hair straight and let her tapered bangs frame her face. Completing Klum’s look was a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, which matched her look perfectly. The shoes had a chunky triangular outsole and was set on a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Prior to making her red carpet debut, Klum arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” studios in a white dress. The garment had a dramatic ruffled detail on the shoulders, a plunging deep V-neckline and a high-low hemline. Klum stayed true to a monochromatic moment and complemented the billowy dress with white sunglasses, a handbag and white sandals.

When it comes to Klum’s essential clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes . The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. Her shoe lineup includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row.

PHOTOS: See more of Heidi Klum’s standout style through the years .

