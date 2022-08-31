ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

WBIR

Kids can create own take-home looms during "Hike and Weave Workshop" on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, families will have a chance to create their own take-home looms using items they find during a hike as part of a Hike and Weave Workshop event. By creating their own loom, children will be able to learn the basics of traditional weaving. In essence, the loom is used to tightly contain different leaves and flowers into an ornament of natural colors.
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
WBIR

10About Town: A wing festival, A DIY journaling class and the First Friday Artwalk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the first Friday of the month so that means it's the First Friday ArtWalk! Explore galleries, studios, and artist collectives. Roam through shops hosting open houses and local artist exhibits. Enjoy performance art and live music in the streets and at a variety of venues. Drop-in restaurants along the way and treat yourself to drinks and great food! For a schedule of the businesses involved, click here.
WBIR

Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
WBIR

10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
WBIR

Eat up! 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival kicks off Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, hungry people will fill World's Fair Park to eat as many chicken wings as they can during the 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival. It will be the ninth annual festival, and organizers said they planned to celebrate the creation of the Buffalo wing this year. It started landing on people's plates in 1964 when Teresa Bellisimo invented it at the Anchor Bar. Since then, it's become a part of celebrations and parties across the U.S. Around 20 billion wings were eaten by Americans alone last year alone.
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
WBIR

10Explores: Grotto Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
