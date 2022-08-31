Read full article on original website
Happy Labor Day! Knoxville History Project shares historic photo from 1910 Labor Day celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 1910, Labor Dat was still a relatively new holiday. It was first celebrated in New York City just 20 years earlier and became a national holiday in 1894. So, when parades and celebrations swept through Knoxville on Labor Day in 1910, many people there may...
'We are labeled the scum of the earth' | The reality of homelessness in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to data released by the Knoxville in late May, there are 1,178 people experiencing homelessness in the city on any given night. That's a 50% increase from the year prior. In order to better understand the reasons behind the uptick, 10News went on a homeless-outreach...
Ramsey House celebrates ancient sounds
This event happened Saturday at the historic Ramsey House in Knoxville. Local groups performed the sounds of Celtic and Appalachian music.
Kids can create own take-home looms during "Hike and Weave Workshop" on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, families will have a chance to create their own take-home looms using items they find during a hike as part of a Hike and Weave Workshop event. By creating their own loom, children will be able to learn the basics of traditional weaving. In essence, the loom is used to tightly contain different leaves and flowers into an ornament of natural colors.
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
10About Town: A wing festival, A DIY journaling class and the First Friday Artwalk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the first Friday of the month so that means it's the First Friday ArtWalk! Explore galleries, studios, and artist collectives. Roam through shops hosting open houses and local artist exhibits. Enjoy performance art and live music in the streets and at a variety of venues. Drop-in restaurants along the way and treat yourself to drinks and great food! For a schedule of the businesses involved, click here.
Moviegoers can enjoy thrills, chills and laughs during National Cinema Day on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's been a lull at the box office recently. Gallup reported in January 2022 that movie theater attendance fell far below historic norms. According to their research, Americans only saw around one movie per year inside a movie theater. On Saturday, movie theaters are hoping to...
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
Spotty water service causes frustration in a Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
10Investigates: New video shows damage at Pryor Brown Garage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In September 2021, the City of Knoxville determined the Pryor Brown Parking Garage was structurally unsafe due to expanded wall cracking and shifting from a roof collapse. "The structure at 322 W. Church Avenue has been determined to be one that poses an imminent danger to...
Eat up! 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival kicks off Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, hungry people will fill World's Fair Park to eat as many chicken wings as they can during the 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival. It will be the ninth annual festival, and organizers said they planned to celebrate the creation of the Buffalo wing this year. It started landing on people's plates in 1964 when Teresa Bellisimo invented it at the Anchor Bar. Since then, it's become a part of celebrations and parties across the U.S. Around 20 billion wings were eaten by Americans alone last year alone.
'It's necessary that their stories be told': Lab talks about helping solve decades-old TN mystery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breakthroughs in forensic science can't bring a homicide victim back to life. But they can give that person a name. Like Tracy Sue Walker, who at age 15 in 1978 disappeared from Lafayette, Ind. Seven years later, her bones turned up 400 miles away in steep woods above the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to Morristown Food City
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The world-famous eight-horse hitch known as the Budweiser Clydesdales will trot into Morristown Sept. 7 to make an appearance at the Food City on Sandstone Drive. The harnessed horses will be hitched to a red beer wagon at the store from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Food City leaders announced Friday. The event marks […]
A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows
Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995. The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.
Halls High School student designs t-shirt to raise money for special events, homecoming
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Halls High School senior Morgan Holbert is raising money for her school to support events like Special Olympics and Tuesday Night Lights. Morgan turned her "Peace, Love Halls" artwork design into t-shirts that are now being sold online. She is also running for homecoming and...
10Explores: Grotto Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With dozens of falls and cascades throughout the Great Smoky Mountains, there are so many ways to chase waterfalls in the park. One popular trail in the national park is Grotto Falls. The trailhead is located along the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg.
Knoxville runners share safety tips after Memphis woman abducted early Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Running has been shown to have positive effects on a person's body and mental health. But some runners in Knoxville are urging people to take steps to stay safe if they plan to hit the trails. The executive director of the Knoxville Track Club, David Black...
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
Officials trying to find missing 16-year-old last seen on July 19
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are trying to find a missing 16-year-old last seen on July 19 in Knoxville. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that Kinsey Davis is described to have brown hair and blue eyes, weighs 135lbs., and is 5'8 in height. Davis may be still in the...
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
