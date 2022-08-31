KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, hungry people will fill World's Fair Park to eat as many chicken wings as they can during the 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival. It will be the ninth annual festival, and organizers said they planned to celebrate the creation of the Buffalo wing this year. It started landing on people's plates in 1964 when Teresa Bellisimo invented it at the Anchor Bar. Since then, it's become a part of celebrations and parties across the U.S. Around 20 billion wings were eaten by Americans alone last year alone.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO