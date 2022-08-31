ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

mountain-topmedia.com

Coal miner killed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, W.Va. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
HARTS, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Johnson City Press

Virginia Elk Cam is live

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
VIRGINIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia

The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
TRAVEL
Wet summer, different call for fall

(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- One westbound lane in a construction zone along I-64 is closed Thursday as road crews assess damage to a barrier wall after an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit. The incident occurred at about 8...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Missing Child found safe

UPDATE 9/5/22 9:12 P.M.: Tyler England was found safe according to Raleigh County 911. RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child. Tyler England was last seen near his home on Honeysuckle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County around 3:00 on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

